The Portland Board of Aldermen has sent the Tennessee Department of Transportation a list of road upgrades that the board wants TDOT to include in the Highway 109 Portland Bypass project.
The board on March 6 unanimously approved a resolution petitioning TDOT to include various elements as part of the four-lane, approximately seven-mile bypass that TDOT plans to build west of existing 109.
Those elements sought by the town include:
Traffic signals at the bypass’s intersection with state
- Highway 52;
- A new alignment of the intersection of Kenwood Drive and Woods Road, with a traffic signal and turn lanes;
- A traffic signal and turn lanes where the bypass intersects TGT Road;
- A traffic signal and turn lanes where the bypass intersects state Highway 76;
- An intersection that aligns Vanatta Road to Portland’s North Fire Hall and a signal there to halt traffic when fire-rescue vehicles are responding to an emergency.
TDOT received federal approval of an environmental assessment in 2015 for constructing the bypass, according to TDOT’s website. Portland officials say the project acquired a sense of urgency when the Interstate 65 exit for 109 opened in late 2019, significantly increasing 18-wheeler traffic through town.
The 2019 opening of that exit — Exit 121 on I-65 — “dramatically increased” truck traffic on 109 between I-65 and I-40, according to the resolution passed by the aldermen.
The bypass, which at both ends would tie in to existing 109, is envisioned to alleviate the heavy truck traffic in downtown Portland.
Portland Mayor Mike Callis said local officials and TDOT have been communicating closely on specifics pertaining to the bypass project and that TDOT welcomes the local input.
He said the board of aldermen’s approved resolution, while not binding on TDOT, provides the state transportation agency a record of the town’s wishes.
