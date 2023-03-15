PORNWS-03-15-23 Bypass

This Tennessee Department of Transportation map depicts the Portland Bypass.

 Tennessee Department of Transportation

The Portland Board of Aldermen has sent the Tennessee Department of Transportation a list of road upgrades that the board wants TDOT to include in the Highway 109 Portland Bypass project.

The board on March 6 unanimously approved a resolution petitioning TDOT to include various elements as part of the four-lane, approximately seven-mile bypass that TDOT plans to build west of existing 109.

