The City of Portland, with help from the Portland High School DECA Club, is on the verge of turning a longed for change into a reality.
For several years, city officials have lobbied the Tennessee Department of Transportation to place a traffic light at the intersection of Highway 52 West and Searcy Lane, the primary turnoff from the highway to Portland High School.
Over the years, there have been a number of accidents at that intersection with a fair number of them involving younger drivers from the high school. Not only that, traffic problems have taken place during high volume times before and after school.
Mayor Mike Callis has been a proponent of a traffic light being installed for quite some time, and enlisted the local high school club to assist in taking the information to TDOT
“We’ve met with them a few times and I’ve met with DECA students from the high school, who wanted a project to do. So I encouraged them to take on the Highway 52 West and Searcy Lane project. They went out and got over 1,000 signatures in favor of the light and also made a video of the intersection,” Callis said. “I called TDOT and asked them if it would be OK if we brought the DECA students down to the Region 3 headquarters in Nashville.”
Larry Collins loaned the group a bus to make the trip to Nashville and afterward the group ate burgers at Steak and Shake. But the results of the meeting was what turned out to be most important.
“We brought about a dozen or so students and had a really good meeting with the directors of Region 3 and their engineering staff. We talked about the possibility of putting a red light there,” Callis said. “We know a red light is going to be put there when the bypass comes through and that part of 52 West is widened. But based on current projections, it is going to be about six years before we see construction of the bypass in that area. We didn’t want to wait six years.”
So, the city’s idea, knowing that a temporary traffic light was installed at the intersection of Old Highway 109 and Highway 31W was erected a few years ago, was to take that light — with TDOT’s approval — and transfer it to Searcy Lane and 52.
Now that the new Highway 109 has been extended to I-65, the light that was put up at Old 109 and 31W is superfluous and could be taken down.
“When that light was installed originally, the plan was that once the new red light at the new 109 was finished, the one at Old 109 there by the Jackpot Market, would be obsolete,” Callis said. “We talked to the council about it and they seem to be on board.”
TDOT also relented after the presentation and apparently will allow for a light to be placed at the Searcy Lane intersection.
“Our plan is to abandon that red light, take the equipment there and have it placed at the Searcy Lane intersection. It’s basically the same setup. It’s a three-way intersection. We made need a few extra pieces. But we talked it over with TDOT, and they came up to Portland a copule of weeks ago to discuss somethings and the red light at that intersection was one of them,” Callis said.
The measure was to go before the city council Monday night in the form of a resolution to be voted upon to get the process officially moving forward.
“TDOT has bene very kind to us over the last year or so. I want to make sure everybody knows that,” Callis said. “We are working with a red light contractor and, if the council approves it, we will have to get a couple of bids and see what that looks like. We don’t know any costs yet, but we’ll see where we are.
“We’re a whole lot further than we’ve ever been before. For years, they always told us know, but they gave us the go-ahead and said it would be OK.”
More good news on the project of relocating the light is that TDOT will handle the engineering and costs on the relocation. When the Old 109 light was installed, the City of Portland had to furnish the costs of the engineering.
Callis also did not want to underplay the role the DECA students had in getting this project closer to becoming a reality.
“We are excited that it could possibly be a reality. We told TDOT that we would love to see this thing done before school starts back in the fall, if we are financially able to do it and all the pieces work. That’s an ambitious goal, but if you don’t have a goal, you can’t get it done.
“I give lots of credit to the DECA students. They did such a wonderful job in their presentation. They had fact and figures and a video. It was just a good collaborative project between them and the city.”
