A Lebanon woman was killed and four others suffered injuries described as being from moderate to severe in a July 5 one-vehicle crash on SR 10/Hartsville Road in Macon County.
Passenger Kimberly Denney, 54, of Lebanon died from her injuries after a vehicle driven by Bethany Lankford, 27, of Lafayette ran off right side of roadway, traveled down a steep embankment, struck a dirt embankment, became airborne and overturned several times, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. THP said Denney was not wearing a seat belt. The accident occurred at about 7:48 p.m.
Two of the occupants were ejected from the 2006 G35 sedan, though the report does not indicate which passengers were ejected.
A 3-year-old Lafayette girl was severely injured and transport by air to Vanderbilt. THP’s report indicated a booster seat was not properly installed in the car. Another juvenile, a 9-year-old Lafayette girl, was flown to Vanderbilt with severe injuries. THP said she was in the middle in the back seat and was not wearing a seat belt.
Lankford suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Macon Community Hospital. Passenger Derrick Babbitt, 31, of Lebanon was seriously injured and also was flown to Vanderbilt. He was in the front passenger seat. It was unclear whether Babbitt was wearing a seat belt, according to THP.
Trooper Matthew Russell investigated the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.