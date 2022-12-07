After a two-year absence, “One Starry Night” returned to Portland’s Oasis SDA Church with a two-night run on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2 and 3, from 6 to 8 p.m.
On the Wednesday afternoon before opening night, Rita Taylor, Jan Mayer, and Donna Dodd agreed to take a break from preparations to perch on bales of hay and talk about all things “One Starry Night.”
More than ten years ago, the group agreed, a church member named Tonya Holcomb had the idea. “She wanted to create a Christmas event for the community that cost nothing — an adventure for families that didn’t require them to travel out of town,” explained Dodd.
Baking bread was part of the original concept — an activity that set the tone for everything to come. “There was a bakery in the building next door, and the owner offered to let us use it. We decided to have people make their own tiny loaves of bread using authentic ingredients. While they spent an hour roaming the marketplace, we would bake it, and they could claim their loaves on the way out.”
“Covid shut us down for 2020 and 2021,” said Taylor, “so we were raring to go this year.”
The build-in began one week prior to opening, but many members, including Mayer, Dodd, and Taylor began making the crafts and gathering the supplies well over a month ago.
“The entire sanctuary is turned into a marketplace with booths,” said Mayer, “and each booth specializes in one aspect of life in Bible times. We have baby goats inside the marketplace and a donkey and lambs outside. Everyone is dressed in authentic Biblical garb, of course, and there’s a manger with a live baby.”
The Escape Room is a new concept this year. “The teenagers thought we had too many ‘baby activities’ — their words — and needed to up our game,” Taylor said. “So we created a space for a scavenger hunt, where the players search for three rings which they can then use to earn prizes. It’s designed to be a bit of a challenge — something older kids will like.”
On opening night, the scene was exactly as described by the hard-working women. Stepping through the door, visitors were given the chance to prepare a personal loaf of bread. Then they received empty gift bags and a few Roman denarii — just in case they should be stopped by a tax collector. They were then ushered into the marketplace.
The aroma of fresh-baked bread permeated the night air, and a multitude of stalls lined the sides of the room. The area was filled with roaming shoppers.
There was a booth for jewelry making, a blacksmith booth for metalwork, a booth demonstrating ancient tools, and a booth in which children hammered pottery cupcakes to discover hidden jewels.
There was a room devoted to weaving, using miniature looms, and a booth where visitors could create a specialty perfume, choosing from a variety of oils.
Inside the marketplace, baby goats nestled in beds of hay alongside a caged rooster. On the front lawn, visitors dipped their hands into the springy wool of lambs or communed with a donkey.
The Escape Room proved to be the most popular ‘Starry Night’ destination, with a perpetual line of players waiting for entrance. And as warned, the occasional Roman tax collector could be seen demanding payment from a marketplace customer.
As the night ended, children hoisted swag bags filled with treasures they had fashioned, and the grownups scrounged to find their names on the now-baked loaves of bread they had prepared earlier.
When the eight o’clock closing bell rang, the attendees departed the marketplace a little richer, and a little more familiar with what life was like two thousand years ago — on “One Starry Night.”
