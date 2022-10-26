The Portland City Commission on Oct. 17 approved a purchase for a new ladder truck to replace one that has reached beyond its recommended life span, but the supply chain problems will likely mean a long delay in its delivery.
The ladder truck, which would cost about $2 million, is expected to be delivered to the Portland Fire Department with a lead time of 30 to 36 months.
“This is to replace the 1991 model that sits in Station 2 at the current time,” Fire Chief Sam Thornton told the commission. “It’s 31 years old. According to (the National Fire Protection Association), it’s recommended that they go to reserve status after they get to 15 years old, and totally retire them after 25 years old, so we’re already behind the 8-ball a little bit on that one. The one we have at Station 1 currently is a 2012 model, so we’re right at 10 years old, so we’ve got about five years left.
“What we’re looking at is what I’m told is a 30- to 36-month lead time, but then I’m talking to departments that are now approaching 40 months having one on order and not here. So it’s a large expenditure. I’ve looked and looked and looked at how can we keep stuff in service, and at the end of the day, they’ve got to be replaced at some point.”
It was noted by Alderman Mike Hall that the public should be informed that this is not a political purchase, with the election just weeks away. Thornton said a price increase of more than 6% will come into play Nov. 1, which would add thousands of dollars to the price.
Council members Hall, Megann Thompson and Drew Jennings have terms expiring in November, and are facing challenges from Lloyd Dunn, Latoya Holcomb and Dewel Scruggs. Callis has two opponents, Charles Cole and write-in candidate Thomas Dillard.
“In this particular case, I’ll point out to the public this has been planned, and it’s also in the budget,” Hall said. “We’ve been planning on doing this. It’s just happen-stance that it has to be right now, and we can’t go spending $100,000 (via the Nov. 1 price increase for the equipment) on a purchase just to wait three weeks.”
The city voted to approve the purchase. Funds will come from the Local Government Loan Program Bond Series 2022 of the city of Portland.
