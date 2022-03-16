Portland’s incredible postseason run came to an end last Monday in dropping a 47-43 contest to host Jackson North Side in the sectionals.
The Panthers fell one game short of reaching the state tournament for only the second time in school history.
“The guys battled tonight,” PHS coach John Ferguson said. “It was a great atmosphere for basketball and probably most if not all of these guys had never played in that type of atmosphere, especially in a game of this importance.”
Portland trailed at the end of the first period but came back to tie the score at intermission. Both teams struggled in the third with just 16 points scored and the Panthers were behind 36-34 with eight minutes to play.
The Purple stayed close and later cut a seven-point deficit to four with under a minute to play.
But three straight misses on two possessions downcourt sealed their fate.
“It was tough,” Ferguson explained. “The refs let us play physical, and they were consistent. That usually plays in our favor. Tonight, we had a few bad bounces and the shots we usually make rolled off the rim a bit.”
The Panthers took their first lead at 9-8 on a Hunter Hicks rebound and Chase Runyon made two free throws for a 11-8 advantage.
Jackson North Side came back quick with a pair of three-pointers and a two-point jump shot to regain the lead at 16-11. The quarter ended with the Indians on top 18-15.
Freddy Paxton’s three-point bucket tied the contest in the first minute of the second period and Portland would go up by three, 23-20 on a Montaize Bradley two-pointer and a Smallwood old-fashion three-point play.
Portland stayed close as Smallwood sank two foul shots and a 25-22 edge. A Paxton layup was followed by three straight points by the Indians and a 27-27 tie at the break.
The contest was tied twice in the third period before Jackson North Side tallied five unanswered points to build a 36-31 lead with 4:02 left in the third.
Bradley came back with a free throw and a late bucket to close the gap by two, 36-34 at the 2:37 mark.
Neither team scored the rest of the quarter.
The Indians went on top 38-34 to open the fourth period and a Smallwood hoop closed the gap by two, 38-36.
The two teams traded baskets again with Hicks finding an opening inside and cashing in on an inside bucket for a 40-38 difference.
The Panthers would get no closer as the hosts went on a 5-0 run to extend their lead to 45-38 with 2:46 left.
Caeson Utley connected on a short jumper and Bradley’s basket and free throw cut into the Indian lead with a minute remaining.
Portland misfired on two trips downcourt as Jackson North Side held on for the win and advanced to the state tournament next week in Murfreesboro.
The loss ended an action-packed three-week span for the Panthers with a district title, a runner-up spot in the region, and making the sectionals for the first time since the 2003-04 campaign.
The loss marked the final game for seniors Montaize Bradley, Hunter Hicks, Duncan Smallwood and Caeson Utley
“I know the guys can’t see it through the hurt right now, but our four seniors have laid the foundation for future teams at Portland,” Ferguson remarked after the contest. “You always remember your last game. I let the boys know I loved them and very proud of all of them. These four seniors are good students, friends and athletes and are the epitome of the Portland brand.”
Bradley led the Panthers in scoring with 12 points with Smallwood adding nine and Paxton and Utley each finishing with seven. Hicks and Runyon rounded out the offense with four points apiece.
The Panthers recorded 14 field goals and netted 13 of 15 foul shots.
Jackson North Side was paced by D.J. Genesy’s 14 points. Demahri Wallace netted 12. The Indians cashed in on 20 field goals and made three foul shots.
