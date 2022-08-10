City leaders, the public and a project manager for OHM Advisors of Nashville gathered Aug. 2 at City Hall to discuss the results from a recent Portland Parks survey and the recommendations and ideas put into perspective for the city by OHM.
The idea is to incorporate some or all of those recommendations into a new parks master plan. Various community leaders have been meeting the past several weeks to discuss how to approach molding the new master plan in light of survey results. More public input is being sought before a master plan is put in place, including input from those at the Aug. 2 meeting.
Some ideas from those who attended the meeting included building a new pool with a splash pad, because the current pool “is so old,” pickleball areas and a barrier between the soccer fields and the parking lot. Attendees at the meeting placed sticky notes at the request of Paula Hepp of OHM onto display boards with those ideas.
“We’ve taken the survey results and tried to incorporate as much as we can into the parks program, and we’re here tonight looking for some more public input based on the concepts that we’ve come up with so far,” said Hepp, a project manager for OHM, a design firm that helps communities with planning.
A master plan, she said, helps with grant funding and budget planning and the idea is to boost “that master plan come to fruition,” she said.
The ideas will be refined and presented to city leaders.
Survey respondents’ top desire is a splash pad, and it was incorporated in the Aug. 2 presentation for consideration at Richland Park, the staple of the park system and the park with the most interest via the survey.
At Richland, more parking, a miracle park for children with disabilities, improved seating arrangements for the amphitheater, another 9-holes for the disc golf course, a splash pad, pickleball courts, basketball courts, a new location for the Farmers Market, improved access in and out of the park and a new small playground are among items on the wish list discussed at the meeting.
“We’re going to create an access path that goes all the way through the park to Jim Courtney Road, so we’ll have one big access coming out and through. There would be multiple directions you can go to get in and out of the park easily.”
At Meadowbrook Park, which has a visibility problem and a lack of signage, there are multiple ideas to be considered for the master plan, including expanded parking, and an expanded walking trail, which would traverse via a boardwalk a wetlands area which would be used for educational trips for students to learn about the environment. Also displayed were designs for what Hepp described as an adventure playground, which would be similar to an obstacle course for children.
“I consider that to be American Ninja Warrior for kids,” she said during the presentation. “Something different than just a play structure, but have more challenging play.”
At Dogwood Municipal Golf course, there is a need for irrigation and improved cart paths — which were not included in the design by OHM but “we will be putting those in the capital improvement plans and the cost estimates in the park plan, Hepp said.
“There’s talk of expanding the parking lot a little bit, reworking the front of the building so you have a drop-off area, rework and have some more patio area, more shrubbery, dress it up a little bit,” Hepp said. “We’ve got a large shelter we would have ... so you can have an area for ceremonies.”
All these ideas are dependent, of course, on available funding and the idea is to incorporate those plans into the master plan and into the park system as money is available.
Alderman Megann Thompson, who along with being a council member also represents the parks department, said Portland is a growing area and meeting the needs of children and adults for recreation is an important thing for the community.
“We’re focusing on as much public input as we can get, and once we have a master plan, we’re going to start chipping away at it, as much as we can as quick as we can,” she said. “Portland has a lot of potential, it’s growing overnight, and investing in the youth and children is one of the priorities.”
The presentation included a portion of Richland Park where there are no plans as yet, and the city is looking for input on what to do with the area adjacent to the amphitheater and the disc golf course. Community meetings did not come up with a consensus for plans on that area, Hepp said.
Thompson stressed that these are dreams, at this point, but they are solid plans the community would like to see put into place.
More than 750 people responded to the survey, which started in the spring.
