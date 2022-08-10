City leaders, the public and a project manager for OHM Advisors of Nashville gathered Aug. 2 at City Hall to discuss the results from a recent Portland Parks survey and the recommendations and ideas put into perspective for the city by OHM.

The idea is to incorporate some or all of those recommendations into a new parks master plan. Various community leaders have been meeting the past several weeks to discuss how to approach molding the new master plan in light of survey results. More public input is being sought before a master plan is put in place, including input from those at the Aug. 2 meeting.

