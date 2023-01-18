Member of the Portland Council heard a resolution to adopt the Parks Master Plan for the city. Parks and Recreation Director Jamie White presented the basics of the plan, stating that it reflected the desires of the city of Portland.

“Before we even started on a plan, we sent out surveys to the Portland population in every format we could find. 726 completed surveys came back to us. Six years ago, the last time we surveyed the community, we only had 80 returned. We didn’t know if our surveys were going to beat us down or build us up but what we discovered was that the people of Portland are proud of their parks. They like what we have but we need to keep moving forward,” said White.

