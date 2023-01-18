Member of the Portland Council heard a resolution to adopt the Parks Master Plan for the city. Parks and Recreation Director Jamie White presented the basics of the plan, stating that it reflected the desires of the city of Portland.
“Before we even started on a plan, we sent out surveys to the Portland population in every format we could find. 726 completed surveys came back to us. Six years ago, the last time we surveyed the community, we only had 80 returned. We didn’t know if our surveys were going to beat us down or build us up but what we discovered was that the people of Portland are proud of their parks. They like what we have but we need to keep moving forward,” said White.
The report, which is over eighty pages, has a final price tag of $40 million. “However,” said White, “all financing resources have a three-year window. There is no way we could complete what’s in this booklet in three years, so nobody has to worry about us spending anything close to $40 million.”
The Park Master Plan is one qualifying requirement for a TDEC grant. “We learned just today that the TDEC deadline for pre-application is Feb. 15th,” said White. “After that, if they like your pre-application, the full application deadline is due on April 19th.
He said the Parks Department has been working with an engineering firm that is knowledgeable about what TDEC is looking for, so he feels confident about their preparation. The Parks and Recreation Department is planning to use the grant, should they receive it, to build a splash pad, which was the most requested item brought up in the survey.
Alderwoman Megann Thompson, who served on the steering committee to prepare the Master Plan, reiterated that the $40 million is an amount for the plan, not a budget item. “Our committee was told to dream big and ask the question, ‘If we had that money, what would we do with it?’ The idea is to have a big vision, and then pick out small pieces to work on, one at a time.”
Callis said that the last master plan was completed in 1998, and White said the department planned to update the plan every five to 10 years. “We don’t need to wait 23 years to do the next update,” he said.
The council voted unanimously for the resolution to adopt the Park Master Plan.
