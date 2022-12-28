The Portland Community Education Foundation awarded grants to eight area teachers who submitted projects for consideration. Now that the awards have been granted, each winning project can be revealed.
It’s an impressive list of
proposals — one deserving a deeper dive.
Accordingly, the Leader has
taken four weeks to cover these projects and the teachers who conceived them. This is the final article.
It appears that there’s an exciting level of innovation and creativity
going on in the Portland area schools — efforts the community might want to know more about.
MICHELLE CALVIN AND
HER CDC CLASSROOM
Michelle Calvin is exactly where she wants to be.
In her second year of teaching at Portland’s Gateview Elementary School, she has identified her superpower — organizing and directing her CDC (Comprehensive Development Classroom) classroom, while also finding ways to employ her secondary powers.
When Calvin graduated from high school, she knew she wanted to teach but she thought she would be going into music. Both of Calvin’s parents are musicians. Her father played country fiddle all over the area and her mother played bass with Rhonda McDowell. Calvin grew up knowing the McDowells. She was a singer.
However, Calvin was born with a disability. Until fifteen years ago, she was legally blind.
“Until I was twenty-five, I wasn’t able to drive. Schoolwork was a huge challenge because I required magnifiers to read. Then, when I was twenty-five, a surgical option called ASA eye surgery came along — a different kind of Lasic. It was the only surgical option available to me. Afterward, my vision was 20/20, which exceeded everyone’s expectations. I don’t see quite that well now, but I’m still so thankful for that surgery. I would do it again in a heartbeat.”
Calvin began college as a music major, but felt a pull toward Special Education, “probably,” she says, “because of my background of having a disability.” She changed her major to music therapy. Her college career path was interrupted when her grandparents needed help with health issues, and she studied locally to obtain her General Education Degree.
Calvin’s mother decided to go to college at the same time, and they graduated together. “It sounds weird, but we loved it,” said Calvin. “I graduated from college with my mom.”
Calvin went on to acquire her Master’s Degree in special education and taught school in Illinois. After moving back to Tennessee, she worked for six years in Robertson County.
Having grown up in the Portland area, Calvin was familiar with Gateview Elementary and kept her eye on possible openings. Last year, she snagged the position she wanted.
Calvin’s CDC classroom has students from ages 5 through 10. “They also range drastically in learning and skill levels,” said Calvin. “A CDC classroom doesn’t have group learning. Much of the time, there’s a need for one-on-one teaching or two students to one teacher. I have three assistants. We’re a team. I could never do this on my own, and my team goes the extra mile.”
Calvin said they transitioned into a new classroom at the beginning of the year. “We’ve been wanting to paint the room since the fall but haven’t had the chance to do it. So the four of us are going to paint the room over the break. The school is going to provide the paint, and we’ll provide the work.”
Calvin’s Education Foundation grant asked for furniture specialized for the CDC classroom. One item is a horseshoe-shaped table, “These horseshoe tables are perfect for kids with disabilities,” she said. “It puts the teacher really close to the student while still having a desk surface.” Soft, bouncy, low-to-the-ground pieces of furniture are also effective for kids with heightened sensory sensitivities and are included in the grant.
“The idea is that when the kids come back after the break, we’ll have a new classroom,” Calvin said. “New furniture, new paint. It should be pretty cool for the kids.”
One of the perks of being at Gateview is that Calvin is able to assist Denise Wilson, Gateview’s music teacher, during rehearsals for their productions. “So I get to use my music background after all,” said Calvin, “just because I’m here.”
Calvin attends Generation Church and started a Sunday School class for kids with disabilities there. “It’s awesome,” she said, “because before I started this, often parents wouldn’t come to church because it’s so difficult to keep the kids occupied. Now, I do that. I’ve established my own CDC program at church, where I also get to share my faith with the kids. So that’s another thing I’m really happy about.”
And so we’ve come full circle. Michelle Calvin feels she is exactly where she wants to be.
ANN MEADOR: ‘WELCOME HOME, TRAVELERS’
Ann Meador is listed as the Media Specialist at North Sumner Elementary. Her office or perhaps “location” is better stated — the library.
But her Education Foundation Grant was for a butterfly garden. To quote verbatim: “a butterfly/pollinator garden so students can learn about the life cycle of butterflies; importance of butterflies, flowers, bees, and other pollinators.”
Sounds like a science teacher.
“I’m the STEM teacher at North Sumner,” Meador said.
Suddenly everything became clear. The lesson learned from the four-week study of the teachers who won Education Grants is that a STEM teacher can turn up anywhere because Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math are interwoven into everything.
There is no better example than Ann Meador and her butterfly project.
“STEM is all about hands-on,” said Meador. “I taught high school science many years ago for a little bit, and then I taught third grade. But, I’ve been a librarian for thirty-plus years. And I’m the librarian here. But with my background in the sciences, they made me the STEM teacher. I landed on the butterfly garden as our outdoor STEM activity.”
The idea was born when Meador heard a news program about the long journey taken by monarch butterflies and the need for food at mid-points in their journey.
“The butterflies come from all over but they end up down in Mexico and some in California. They travel through this area and there’s a great need for fuel, and that’s what I decided we could provide.”
It’s not just monarch butterflies that need pollinating. “All of our pollinators need help,” said Meador. “Pollinators in general, whether it’s the bees, butterflies or some other insect, well ... without our pollinators we don’t have anything. So, I decided we could make a butterfly pollinator garden.”
Meador worked with Diane Blocker from the Sumner County Master Gardeners, to help with the initial planning. “I did research on natural plants from Tennessee that will work as pollinator plants. A lot of the astors and daisies — very colorful — grow easily in Tennessee. So I’ve ordered the seeds. After we get back from Christmas, we’ll begin.”
In true STEM style, Meador will be going through Portland Tractor Supply for the dirt, trying, she said, “to keep it local.”
She will also put them into cardboard pots, which are biodegradable, topping them with dirt and mulch.
“Every single grade will grow seeds because in every grade, K through 5, planting seeds fits in with the curriculum. Every grade builds on the previous one. For instance, erosion is a subject in the fifth grade and planting seeds can fit right in.”
Even though there are a lot of local farmers, Meador pointed out that they still might be unfamiliar with the importance of helping butterflies. “There are a lot of pollinators in nature, hummingbirds, for instance. But I really like the notion of helping out the butterflies on their journey. So, I named our project ‘Welcome Home, Travelers.’ ”
The librarian in Meador kicked into gear. “A few years back I got curious about seeing butterfly images at Halloween,” she said, “and I investigated and discovered that the monarch butterfly is a significant symbol in Mexico during the Day of the Dead festival. It’s a beautiful story. In our library classes, we can look at the butterfly as both a literary symbol and a scientific pollinator.”
North Sumner Elementary has about two hundred and fifty students and all will have the chance to be involved in the Butterfly Garden, both through their science classes, and STEM classes when they come to the library.
Meador has her eye on a particular spot on the school grounds for the garden. “Our principal, Doug Brown, has to okay this location, so it’s not a certainty. But he’s incredibly supportive.”
She opens the library door to the outside and walks behind the school, past the playground, and gestures to a pavilion. “There is power and water in this pavilion, which would make it easier to take care of. And the pavilion sits between the playground and where the garden would be, so it wouldn’t be likely to be trampled.”
The plants will be started in the classroom in pots, right after Christmas, and will be replanted in March, after the frost. “They may not get to see the full glory of the garden by the end of school, but it will be ongoing. Once we get it started, it will repropagate and go on for a long, long time, I hope.”
Helping the pollinators is certainly one aim of the Butterfly Garden but Meador pointed out that having excited students is the prime directive. “Hands-on learning, like planting seeds, watching them take root, replanting them in a garden and watching them grow, well ... some students will light up over that.”
Meador pointed to a box on her table in the library. “This is a game called Blokus. The kids love it. Honestly, they have no idea what it’s teaching them — geometry, strategy, and critical thinking. Honestly, to me, the best teaching comes down to this — If you can make it fun, they don’t know they’re learning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.