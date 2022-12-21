The Portland Community Education Foundation awarded grants to eight area teachers who submitted projects for consideration. Now that the awards have been granted, each winning project can be revealed.
It’s an impressive list of proposals — one deserving a deeper dive.
Accordingly, the Leader will take the next few weeks to cover these projects and the teachers who conceived them.
It appears that there’s an exciting level of innovation and creativity going on in the Portland area schools — efforts the community might want to know more about.
JESSICA BETCHER AND OUT-OF-THIS-WORLD MULTIPLICATION
Jessica Betcher is a “Peanuts” super-fan who teaches math to third graders at Portland’s Gateview Elementary.
Her classroom is peppered (and papered) with images of Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Linus, and Lucy, displaying all those lessons Charles Schultz intended us to learn from his ragamuffin cartoon characters.
Perhaps this mindset — looking for ways to learn through fun — is what lured Betcher into proposing that if her students learned their multiplication tables, she would reward them by letting them build and launch rockets.
“I knew I wanted to do this project, but I didn’t know if there would be money available,” said Betcher, who is in her first year of teaching at Gateview. “So, I’m incredibly grateful for the Education Foundation grant. To do the project, you have to buy the rockets and the launchers, and the total cost is about $1,500. Dr. (Karen) Jarrett said, “If I won the thousand-dollar grant, the school would cover the rest. Without the grant, we wouldn’t be doing this.”
Betcher explained the process. “I chose learning the multiplication tables as a way for the kids to earn the rockets. With each test they pass, they receive a piece of the rocket. All the kids build exactly the same rocket and there are 13 total pieces. The parts of the rocket that are essential for flying will only be given if they pass the multiplication tests. I’m not testing the kids on their zeros and ones. But, they have to pass their eights, for instance, to get the body of the rocket. The fins are the sevens and the parachutes are the sixes. Learning the nines gets them the nose, and to get the engine, they have to pass the mix test — a mixture of all the multiplication tables.”
The goal is for each student to have the rockets built by the end of the year and the launch will happen in the spring, once the weather is good. Betcher opened the door of her classroom and pointed to a clearing well beyond the playground. “We, fortunately, have plenty of land to be able to place our launch far away from everything,” said Betcher. “It’ll be a real red-letter day. And the students do get to keep their rockets, although they won’t be able to launch them again unless their parents buy them a launcher.”
While waiting for the perfect launch weather, the class will “do the science.”
“Before we set the rockets off, we’ll have a very in-depth course on the fundamentals of rocketry,” said Betcher. “The kids will have to pass tests on the parts of the rocket, the physics of how rockets work, rocket safety, and a lot of rocket vocabulary, such as payload, velocity, trajectory, impulse, ejection.”
The rocket project checks all the boxes for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math). “I didn’t plan it specifically to be a STEM project,” said Betcher, “but it absolutely includes all four elements — science, technology, engineering, and math — and a slice of English language as well.”
Betcher feels the project is perfect for her third-grade students. “Learning the multiplication tables can be a challenge,” she said. “That’s why this project is such a winner. The kids are extremely motivated to earn their rockets. So by the time they launch their rockets, they will literally know rocket science, and their multiplication tables to boot!”
DENISE WILSON: LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION
Denise Wilson has been teaching Portland kids to perform for so many years that she now solicits help from former students who are parents and grandparents of her current students.
Case in point: upon arriving at Gateview and entering Wilson’s choir rehearsal room, Teresa Wilkinson, daughter-in-law of former Portland Mayor Robert “Bobby” Wilkinson, is hard at work, separating and bagging costumes for the upcoming performance of “Elf.”
“Teresa is helping me out of the goodness of her heart,” said Wilson, “but we became acquainted many years ago when I taught her son piano lessons.”
Wilkinson said, “Denise started my son, Trevor Wilkinson, in music, and now he is the sound engineer for the Nashville Symphony at the Schermerhorn.”
“That’s the reason I do this,” added Wilson.
Wilson’s roots run deep in Portland. “I came to Gateview Elementary when it first opened in 2009,” she said. “Before that, I taught at Clyde Riggs for many years, and I was extremely attached to those people. I couldn’t have had a better professional teaching experience than I did there. But whenever they ask me why I decided to move to Gateview, I have to tell them, ‘It’s because I’m coming home.’ ”
Wilson opens a door leading outside from her choral room and steps through. Pointing across the street next to the school, she said, “Do you see those treetops on the other side of the apartment buildings? That’s my grandfather’s house.” She turns to her right and waves toward a large field on the other side of the school. “Over there is my parent’s farm, which I now own. They literally built Gateview across my family’s farmland.”
Wilson is a staunch believer in “learning by doing,” and schedules her students to perform at every opportunity. As Gateview opened its doors, Wilson worked with then-principal, Teresa Levatino, to plan a grand opening, which coincided with Veteran’s Day. It was attended by many city officials, and before she knew it, Wilson found herself, along with her singing students, in a recording studio with Ronnie McDowell to record “Beautiful Lady,” a new song he had written about the Statue of Liberty.
“That song created quite a stir,” said Wilson, “and we ended up on the Fox 17 Morning Show and later performed the song at the Strawberry Festival.”
Much of Wilson’s past informs her vision of her future. For instance, she is a neighbor to Kenneth Brewer, a member of the Temple Theatre Restoration Board, whom she credits with doing much to keep the arts alive in the Portland community and schools. “He restores pianos, like the one in the Temple Theatre, and arranged for grand pianos to be donated to West Portland Middle School, Portland High School, and also” — she points across the room — “that one right there. To me.”
Wilson anticipates the opening of the Temple Theatre with relish. “I’m really hoping that once the theatre is opened, there will be many more opportunities for my students to perform.”
Wilson’s Education Grant request was for LED stage lights, a stereo speaker system, and other sound equipment — all of which will be put to use immediately, as Wilson’s groups perform frequently. For instance, in December, her classes did three performances — the city’s Christmas Tree lighting, a school Christmas concert called “Holidays Around the World,” and the musical, “Elf, Jr.”
In March, the Gateview choirs will participate in “Sumner Celebrates,” followed by a spring talent show, then graduation, and, said Wilson, “We close out every school year with a blacklight End of the Year Show.”
As Wilson is contemplating the future, the present rushes in in the form of two costumed elves. “We’re ready, Mrs. Wilson,” they announce, and they’re off to do a run-through of a scene from “Elf.” At one point, a character on stage freezes, the line forgotten. Wilson says nothing, but then turns and states emphatically, “They’ve got to figure it out for themselves. Everybody has to learn what to do onstage when the plan goes out the window.” And they do. Somehow, the line is retrieved, and the show goes on. Wilson smiles. “I love that,” she says.
