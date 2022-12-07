Last week the Portland Community Education Foundation awarded grants to eight area teachers who submitted projects for consideration. Now that the awards have been granted, each winning project can be revealed.
It’s an impressive list of proposals — one deserving a deeper dive.
Accordingly, the Leader will take the next few weeks to cover these projects and the teachers who conceived them. It appears that there’s an exciting level of innovation and creativity going on in the Portland area schools — efforts the community might want to know more about.
HEIDE WIX AND BRAIN BINS
Heide Wix, a second-grade teacher at Clyde Riggs Elementary School, is a five-time recipient of an Education Foundation grant. This year, according to the official description in her application, she asked the Foundation for “STEM resources to enhance students’ learning in engineering, math, science, reading, and writing.”
“The Education Foundation is a huge help,” said Wix. “With the grant, I’m able to purchase valuable classroom resources — and most importantly, I also get the gift of time. This allows me to be able to conduct STEM classes,” said Wix. “And we all love STEM classes.”
STEM is an acronym for science, technology, engineering, and math, introduced in 2001 by the National Science Foundation. In this educational approach, instead of focusing on each subject individually, they are combined into an integrated, real-world learning experience.
“This year, for me, STEM is about brain bins,” Wix stated. “The education grant allows me to purchase five of these bins — ready-to-go tubs filled with materials the kids will use for designing, building, and experimenting. When I have these brain bins, I won’t have to take a whole morning going to the school’s STEM lab, searching for the materials I want, and then putting them together in a usable way, which is very time-consuming. We’ll be able to set up and start a STEM project in minutes.”
Each of the five brain bins contains different materials for designing and building. “One of them has bristle tiles, and another has magnetic tiles,” said Wix. “Then you’ve got your DADO squares or brain flakes — all materials for building things. This is engineering.”
But the STEM model goes beyond designing and building. “Tomorrow, for instance,” said Wix, “I’m doing a STEM presentation about erosion. I’ve assigned the kids to build a barrier, like a dam. They get to pick whatever material they want for their barrier. I’ve put together some choices — wood chips and cotton balls, for instance. But then — to bring in the real-world aspect — we’ll be adding wind. The students won’t know about the wind in advance. And I know a lot of kids will pick those cotton balls, and when that wind blows, those structures will fall right down.” She laughed. “It sounds like fun, and it is,” said Wix. “But when you imagine these second graders building structures and figuring out which ones can best withstand wind or water or shaking, like with an earthquake, you begin to see how powerful the approach is.”
Clyde Riggs Elementary is in the process of fulfilling the requirements to become a STEM School. Since 2018, forty-eight schools have earned Tennessee STEM Designation, which was developed to provide a roadmap for schools to successfully implement a STEM education plan at the local level. Schools that receive this honor serve as models for other schools. All K-12 schools serving students in Tennessee are eligible.
“Receiving a STEM designation is a big job,” said Wix. “I do my part to help by doing as many STEM projects as possible. But mostly, it’s about the kids. Kids learn best by doing, and that’s what STEM is all about. STEM projects allow my students, in a second-grade way, to be engineers and inventors.”
KATLIN DILLARD’S POTTERY WHEELS
Katlin Dillard is only in her second year of establishing an art program at Portland East Middle School, but she is already a two-time winner of a Portland Education Foundation grant.
“One of the beloved teachers at Portland East died — a theater teacher — and the school went looking for someone in the Fine Arts field,” said Dillard. “They found me, teaching art at Shafer Middle in Gallatin.”
Dillard lives in Portland, so when the 2021 offer came to work in the city where she lives, it was intriguing. “But the selling point was the chance to build my own program,” she said. “The department at Shafer was good, but already in place. When I started thinking about how I would like to do things if I had the chance to design it from the beginning, it was exhilarating, although,” she added, “It was a huge job. For instance, this room was a computer lab. So I had to completely re-envision the space. I designed and painted it, and then a whole crew helped me collect tons of materials and art supplies. One of the biggest challenges was finding storage space.”
Dillard immediately began a search for funding, discovered the Portland Community Education Foundation grants, and applied. “I won a grant my first year, which was very encouraging,” said Dillard. “I asked for funds for a slab roller.”
A slab roller is a piece of equipment that makes large slabs of clay, to be used for hand-building pottery, known as slab pottery. “I love working with clay,” said Dillard. “It’s my favorite medium. But without a pottery wheel, we were only able to do hand-built pottery. I brought my pottery wheel into the classroom, so I could give the students the experience of using it. A pottery wheel does make a more perfected piece of art,” she added, “Once you know how to use it, that is. It takes quite a bit of practice.”
Dillard teaches art to sixth, seventh and eighth grades. She has two classes from each grade, with around twenty-five students per class. With only one wheel to work with, Dillard gave one eighth-grade class the task of creating one mug by hand, using the slab roller, while waiting to use the wheel to make a second mug. “Then we discussed the differences in the outcomes,” she said. “The kids found it a really interesting project.”
Dillard is gradually incorporating the idea of exhibitions. “Last year, Milo’s Coffee House built a case to display Portland art, and all the art teachers jumped at the chance to display their classroom’s art. My classes are scheduled for January and May. We also have a Clay Ornament Family night next Tuesday — a fundraiser for the art program. The students can bring in their families and friends, and for eight dollars, they get to decorate and personalize an ornament. Then we complete them and return them to the student’s family by Dec. 16.”
Dillard said her time at Portland East Middle School has been eventful for many reasons, including the fact that she found herself pregnant during her first year. “So, I now have a three-year-old son and a six-month-old son. So, that was a little bit crazy, too!” Dillard had nothing but praise for her colleagues at Portland East. “They could not have been more supportive,” she said.
Dillard said her goal as an art teacher is to expose the students to as much as possible. “I never touched a pottery wheel until I was in college,” she said, “so for middle schoolers to be able to use a clay pottery wheel is amazing. And with five pottery wheels, we will be expanding the students’ experience — and at the same time — we’re building up Portland East Middle’s art program. It’s really exciting stuff.”
