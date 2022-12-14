The Portland Community Education Foundation awarded grants to eight area teachers who submitted projects for consideration. Now that the awards have been granted, each winning project can be revealed.
It’s an impressive list of proposals — one deserving a deeper dive.
Accordingly, the Leader will take the next few weeks to cover these projects and the teachers who conceived them. It appears that there’s an exciting level of innovation and creativity going on in the Portland area schools — efforts the community might want to know more about.
KIMBERLY BAUGHN AND
THE STRAWBERRY BEDS
STEM is an acronym meaning Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math. But for Kimberly Baughn, the STEM teacher at Portland’s West Middle School, it’s much more than that. It’s a way of thinking.
“STEM means always asking why — and then letting the students find the answer,” said Baughn.
Baughn made this discovery as an English and Language Arts (ELA) teacher in Westmoreland. “I had a lot of kinesthetic learners,” she said. “In other words, hands-on kids. So I had the idea of taking them to visit the technology departments in the school, and those tech teachers told them, ‘You won’t be able to fix an engine unless you can read.’ ”
Baughn added, “It worked just the way I hoped it would. When my students saw why they needed to read, they bought into my class. I became the English teacher who believed in STEM.”
Baughn moved to Portland’s West Middle School in 2021 and won her first Portland Community Education Grant — to build strawberry beds. The 2022 grant is to continue to expand the project.
According to the principal, Shelley Cooper, “Our school was already committed to STEM when we hired
Kim. I had gone through the process of engaging each teacher in the concept. Kim made it real. She had expertise in applying the STEM approach to agriculture, which was our school’s STEM theme. And secondly, she was devoted to the notion of students having ownership of the projects.”
The first Education Grant allowed Baughn to begin the strawberry bed project. “When I arrived, the school had three little flower beds. My vision was for us to have a whole STEM farm. I want the kids to learn the science and technology behind today’s farming. So we started by asking the question: how did farming make Portland what it is? Strawberries. So with last year’s Education Grant, I purchased enough strawberries and materials for the students to build strawberry beds. There was more than a year’s worth of learning in that piece alone! They had to learn how to transplant, how to analyze soil, what components are found in healthy soil — and as we started creating strawberry beds, much, much more.”
Because the soil surrounding the school was not adequate, the students decided to build raised beds and add the soil. “But then they had to seal the wood,” said Baughn. “And because we don’t want chemicals in our bodies, we insisted on using linseed oil. So the kids sealed the boards and built the raised beds. When the soil was delivered, it showed up on trucks in about sixty very heavy bags. I was very pleased when the boys in the class insisted on carrying those bags from the trucks to the beds themselves.”
A pancake breakfast was their reward — which was also a STEM project. “The girls in the program did the whole breakfast,” said Baughn. “That’s the STEM way — we try to have the students do everything. It’s beautiful when the students are feeding other students.”
The strawberry beds impacted every grade in the school. “The 8th grade used the Pythagorean theorem to build the beds and the 7th graders extracted strawberry DNA — which is a TCAP test for 7th graders,” said Baughn, “but it’s a whole lot more exciting to extract DNA than to read about it!”
Even in its first year, the project expanded far beyond Baughn’s expectations. “We ended up with two crops of potatoes, green beans, and an amazing watermelon. We had chickens given to us — the kids built the coops for them, and the woodworking class is now using some donated fencing to build a chicken run. And on top of that, we have groups in the school cooking the eggs! We demonstrated that ‘farm-to-table’ is not just a marketing buzzword.”
Baughn created a slide show to share with the Chamber to show the results of last year’s grant, which included photos of students extracting DNA, digging T-holes, and tasting the first strawberries of the year.
This year’s grant will help to further expand the strawberry fields, bringing into focus Baughn’s original vision of a STEM mini-farm. “We’ve added a greenhouse, have multiple raised beds for crops, and of course, our chicken coops. In its first year, our strawberry bed project was used in ways I had never envisioned. I’m sure this year will be just as surprising.”
The school’s STEM carnival takes place in the month of December — another school-wide STEM project. “The students are given the assignment of designing a carnival game,” explained Baughn. “Cardboard boxes and tape — that’s pretty much all we give them. And the games they have invented are astounding. On carnival day, all the students who have earned a certain good behavior level are rewarded with a trip to the gym to play games made by other students. It’s part of our positivity program.”
Baughn has high praise for the teachers at Portland West Middle. “Once the teachers and the students begin thinking about this style of learning, it’s explosive. For instance, this year our school project is exploring Karst topography — land that is weathered by water, resulting in caves and sinkholes. So the 6th grade went to the Corvette Museum (which made international news in 2014 when a sinkhole collapsed in the Sky Dome of the museum), the 7th grade went to Mammoth Cave, and the 8th is going to Lost River Cave. Learning about Karst topography in a book is one thing — but seeing a bunch of Corvettes down in a hole is a lifetime memory!”
ELECTA JOHNS
AND CLASSROOM TRANSFORMATION
Electa Johns, an 8th-grade math teacher at Portland’s West Middle School, won an Education Foundation Grant for the purpose of transforming her math classroom. Johns loves to point out the contrast between her classroom and traditional ones.
“I started teaching differently this year,” said Johns. “If you notice, there are whiteboards taped up around all the walls. In my classes, every student is asked to write equations—without me teaching them. They have to put equations together with pieces. Now, I have taught them about the pieces, but getting them in a form to solve the problem — well, they can do that in any way that works. They get to be math detectives. Or math creators. Also, in my classes, they work in groups — and every person in the group must contribute. Every person is required to write on the board.”
The groups are put together randomly every day. “I actually use a randomizer,” said Johns. “Sometimes the kids get mad at me because they want to be with their best friends. But that’s not how life works!
We don’t get to pick our favorite people to work with. Also, I want everybody to work with everybody.”
Johns plans to eliminate desks, and the Education Foundation Grant will move her closer to that goal. “The Foundation grant will purchase the rugs, counters to go along the walls, and stools, as well as a whole lot of markers and their special holders,” said Johns. “We go through a lot of markers!” In typical Portland West STEM style, the counters for Johns’ classes are being built by the woodworking classes.
Johns said she was influenced by a book called “Building Thinking Classrooms in Mathematics,” and decided to change her approach. “I didn’t know if it would work,” she said. “But it does. Not every single time — there are some occasional failures. But most of the time it works. The kids put their heads together to solve problems. Watching it is an amazing experience — it’s like a life lesson.”
Johns said she’s been very pleased with how well the students have performed on standardized quizzes, and said that the school principal, Shelley Cooper, observed her teaching a class project in the STEM style, and enthusiastically signed off on every grant application Johns wanted to submit.
“We’re working hard at Portland West Middle to make learning exciting,” Johns said. “If I get everything I hope for, I’ll have 35 Chromebooks dedicated to my math classes, and my room won’t look like your typical schoolroom at all.”
STEM-style learning involves students discovering facts on their own. “The kids are learning without being spoon-fed,” said Johns. “And everything they do involves collaboration. What the students learn from the collaboration is just as important as the math.”
Johns points out a chart on the wall. “This chart is about behavior requirements when the students are gathered at the board,” she says. “Always being kind, writing on the board, and speaking about the problem, or giving feedback — those are mandatory. From this, the students learn to focus, become more confident, and lose the fear of making a mistake. Everybody makes mistakes and everybody learns from mistakes. If they take a wrong turn, there’s a whole group of people to make the correction. We’re actually big fans of making mistakes and figuring out where we went wrong and what to do about it. It’s an approach that not only makes better thinkers — it makes better people.”
Johns says the Education Foundation Grant gives her the ability to take the first step in the transformation. “When the kids come into my classroom, I want them to feel like they don’t know what’s going to happen. There could be a life-changing experience — because we’re not allowing math to be something that only the ‘brainiacs’ do. Everybody does math, and everybody does math together.”
