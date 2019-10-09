The Portland Community Education Foundation's (PCEF) annual fundraiser, "The Event," will be held at 6 p.m. on Nov. 7 at the Southern Occasions Event Center, located at 107 N. Russell St.
Tickets, which include a meal and a chance to win door prizes, are $100 each and go toward funding grants and scholarships for Portland's teachers and students.
Since 2006, PCEF has awarded more than $40,000 to area teachers and more than $189,000 to area students.
To purchase tickets for "The Event," call the Portland Chamber of Commerce at 615-325-9032 or visit the Chamber office at 106 Main St.
For more information on the PCEF, call the Chamber or email portlandcef@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.