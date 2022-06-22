Del R. Phillips III announced his intention to retire as Sumner County’s Director of Schools, effective June 30, 2023.
Sumner County is the eighth-largest school system in Tennessee, and Phillips’ 12-year tenure makes him one of the longest serving directors in district history. Phillips led Sumner County Schools to expand opportunities for student learning as the district ranks No. 1 in Tennessee for the number of STEM schools and career and technical education pathways. In addition, district graduation rates increased from 89% in 2011 to 95.7% in 2021.
Phillips’ strategic leadership of the county’s finances and long-term planning allowed Sumner County to address rapid growth in the community by building or renovating 27 schools and eliminating 70 portables previously used as classrooms. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Sumner County Schools continued in-person instruction 92% of the time for elementary students and 87% of the time for middle and high school students.
“It’s been the honor of my professional career to lead such a tremendous group of dedicated students, teachers, parents, and colleagues as we’ve continued to push for the absolute best education possible for all students in Sumner County,” Phillips said.
Tim Brewer, chairman of the Sumner County Board of Education, said, “In my time on the school board, what I am most proud of is bringing Dr. Del Phillips to Sumner County. Under his leadership as our director of schools, our district has improved on every level and become one of the leading districts in the state of Tennessee.”
Below is a list of Phillips’ accomplishments as director of schools:
Academics
- 63 Reward Schools
- 11 STEM Schools (#1 in Tennessee)
- 30 Career Technical Education Pathways (#1 in Tennessee)
- Graduation rate increase from 89% in 2011 to 95.7% in 2021
- 194 AP Scholars in 2021
- Addition of the AP Capstone Diploma at 4 high schools
- 2 Blue Ribbon Schools
- Tennessee Department of Education Reading 360 District
- Creation of Middle College Sumner County and Middle College Technical High Schools
- 2017 Tennessee Department of Education Exemplary School District
Building & Facilities
- $235 million on new school construction and renovation of 27 existing schools
- Large capital investment allocated annually to each school for building-
- level needs
- Elimination of 70 portables used as classrooms
- New schools since 2011: Dr. William Burrus Elementary, Liberty Creek Elementary School, Liberty Creek Middle School (2025), Liberty Creek High School, White House Intermediate School (2025)
- School Security & Student Wellness
- School Resource Officers funded for each school
- Security renovations to all school entrances
- A registered nurse in all school
- AEDs in all schools
Leadership Development
- 2020 Tennessee School Board Association School Board of the Year
- 2 Tennessee Department of Education Supervisors of the Year
- Middle Tennessee Grand Division Principal of the Year
Financial Management
- Balanced budget for the past 12 years with a significant increase in the reserve fund for fiscal
- stability
- Increased pay for all district employees by providing raises every year over the past 11 years
- Established and managed Insurance Trust to provide benefits and health insurance for all district employees, including providing long term disability to all employees
- Increased funds sent directly to schools from $15.30 per student in 2012 to $75 per student currently
- Increased beginning teacher pay by over 33% since 2011
Technology
- Increased annual classroom technology investment from $20,000 in 2011 to $750,000 in 2022
- Purchased $16.8 million in technology devices for students and teachers since 2016
— Sumner County Schools
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.