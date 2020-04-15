A national company that provides training to medical staff and is headed by a Portland High School graduate is joining the nationwide fight against Covid-19.
Nashville-based HealthStream announced this past Thursday that it is providing its Covid-19 Rapid Response Program training bundles, workforce platform and other resources free of charge for the next 90 days as healthcare professionals work to combat the coronavirus in Tennessee and around the nation.
HealthStream President and COO Eddie Pearson is a graduate of Portland High School (Class of 1980), and said the company wants to do its part in assisting in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. He and Robert Frist, Jr., who serves as the company’s CEO, are co-founders of HealthStream.
“HealthStream is driven by a mission to improve the quality of healthcare by supporting the people who deliver care,” Pearson said. “Tennessee’s healthcare workers are facing unprecedented challenges in the days ahead, and they require very specific skills to fight this lethal pandemic. HealthStream is supporting our state’s healthcare workers and volunteers by providing the critical training they need, at no cost. This is a time that we must step up and help our neighbors, and I am proud that HealthStream is able to make this important contribution.”
HealthStream is partnering the Governor Bill Lee’s Office in its home state by using its platforms to assist in training the medical professionals and volunteers who will be stepping in to staff Alternate Healthcare Facilities as part of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. These Alternate Healthcare Facilities, such as the one being planned at the Music City Center, may be utilizing medical staffers who are volunteers or are coming out of retirement in order to treat patients infected with the coronavirus. It is imperative that those coming on board in this capacity be able to learn about Covid-19 in a timely fashion and be able to apply that knowledge in caring for their patients.
Where HealthStream’s programs and platforms come into play is being able to help get those workers up to speed as quickly and efficiently as possible using its online technology for that training.
The HealthStream platforms and training models on Covid-19 are also being offered free of charge to hospitals and healthcare professionals across the nation, as HealthStream’s content is used by approximately 80% of hospitals in the United States.
The program training bundles include a variety of different programs and courses, including such areas as ventilator safety, infection control, hand washing, and cross-training needed for those taking on new responsibilities.
Margaret Dolan, President and CEO of Launch Tennessee, is a member of the COVID-19 Unified Command Group, which has been assigned by Governor Lee to obtain the resources — including staff -necessary to get the Alternate Healthcare Facilities ready to treat patients.
“Healthcare is always delivered by people for people—and HealthStream is generously stepping up with contributions of their COVID-19-related solutions to make this happen faster and easier in Tennessee’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic. As a nationally recognized public company founded and rooted in Tennessee, HealthStream lives up to our state’s reputation for being the Volunteer State,” Dolan said.
HealthStream CEO Robert Frist, Jr. said his company wants to stand and do its part to help those on the front lines of fighting the Covid-19 pandemic through these contributions.
“Speaking on behalf of HealthStream’s nearly 900 employees,” Frist said. “our vision has always been to improve the quality of healthcare by developing the people who deliver care and, therefore, we are honored to support Tennessee’s Alternate Healthcare Facilities and stand ready to support other states and healthcare facilities along with the heroic healthcare professionals who will be delivering care during this most challenging time.”
Based in Nashville, HealthStream also maintains offices in Jericho, N.Y.; Boulder; Colo.; Denver; San Diego; and Chicago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.