Band practice

The Portland High School band will host Bandapalooza on Oct. 1. Eleven bands will visit for competition, while the Panthers will perform as an exhibition.

 Submitted photo

The Portland High School Marching Band on Saturday, Oct. 1 will host Bandapalooza at Edgar Johnson Stadium behind Portland East Junior High School.

Eleven bands will compete. PHS will be the 12th band and as host will not be in competition.

