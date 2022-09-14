The Portland High School Marching Band on Saturday, Oct. 1 will host Bandapalooza at Edgar Johnson Stadium behind Portland East Junior High School.
Eleven bands will compete. PHS will be the 12th band and as host will not be in competition.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Portland High School Marching Band on Saturday, Oct. 1 will host Bandapalooza at Edgar Johnson Stadium behind Portland East Junior High School.
Eleven bands will compete. PHS will be the 12th band and as host will not be in competition.
The Panthers have 66 members in the band, including the color guard, and are looking forward to the event as a precursor to other competitions and to perform their show, according to PHS band director Michael Shrum.
PHS will perform hits, chosen by Shrum from a list submitted by band members, which include “On the Floor” by Jennifer Lopez, “Toxic” by Brittany Spears, “Pompeii” by Bastille and is in the process of adding “Bad Romance” by Lady Gaga.
Shrum said this is his favorite part of the year for his band.
“They’ve gotten a lot better” since band camp, which was July 11-22. “Of course, when we get there in the summer, we’ve got seniors who have marched for four years, and they’re out there with kids who are just learning their instruments.
“It’s kind of fun to see from camp teaching them how to march and then putting a show on in the second week of school. That’s really my favorite part of the year just because you go from nothing to having a show on in two weeks. But yeah they’ve come a long away and i’m excited to see how they do at the contests we go to in the next couple of weeks.”
The theme for Bandapalooza is Rock ‘n’ Roll, and it will include a unique display for each band’s fastest drummer as awards are being put together after the bands have performed.
Boo McAfee, owner of a company called World’s Fastest Drummer in Portland, has patented a device that measures the speed of a drummer. The PHS band has one of the devices, and McAfee will be on hand Oct. 1 as each band’s drummer competes for the title of Bandapalooza’s Fastest Drummer.
“After everybody has performed, before the awards ceremony, we’ll have him come out and have the 11 bands pick their top kid and have them kind of do a little Bandapalooza’s fastest drummer contest before the awards. I’m kind of excited about that,” Shrum said.
Bands in competition at Bandapalooza:
Trousdale County, East Robertson, Stewart County, McEwen, Houston County, Waverly Central, Gordonsville, Upperman, Dickson County, Gallatin and Hendersonville high schools.
Trousdale will perform first beginning at 3 p.m. Awards are scheduled for about 8:30 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.