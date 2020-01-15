The Portland boys extended a seven-point first quarter lead to 14 at halftime and cruised to a 58-41 win over visiting Hendersonville Friday night in the Hall of Fame game. It was the first district win of the year for the Panthers.
“Any win is a good win,” Coach Darryl Travis said. “What I’m thrilled about is how we played and the effort tonight. There are some things we need to clean up, but we really played hard and I was impressed with our effort. I thought our defense played great tonight.”
The Panthers were led by Mitchell Eagle’s 22 points with Dairius Bell adding 16 and Duncan Smallwood finishing with nine. Caeson Utley had five, Dawson Kennedy scored four and Dequan Bradley contributed two.
The contest was tied in the early moments of the ballgame with a Kennedy offensive rebound creating a 9-9 deadlock. The Panthers snapped the tie and would never trail again as an Utley bucket would close out a 9-2 run and leave the Purple on top 18-11.
Bell recorded a slam as the second period opened and an Utley 3-point bucket pushed Portland on top 23-13. Kennedy added a jumper before the Commandos put together a 9-2 run to trim the deficit to five, 27-22. The Panthers finished up the half with nine unanswered points. Bell had another dunk and was fouled and made the foul shot and scored inside, with Eagle scoring four as Portland led 36-22 at the break.
The Purple maintained their double-digit margin in the third quarter as Eagle fired in six, Bell netted four and Smallwood and Dequan Bradley each connected on a bucket for a 50-35 edge heading into the fourth period.
Portland had its biggest lead in the final eight minutes of action as Eagle nailed a 3-point basket for a 55-37 margin. Smallwood dropped in a free throw before Eagle wrapped up the scoring with a jumper to create the final margin of victory.
Owen Lampton paced the Commandos with 13.
Last Tuesday, the Panthers traveled to Mt. Juliet to face the third-ranked team in Class AAA and fell 71-47. Portland trailed at the end of each quarter and faced a 28 point deficit heading into the final eight minutes of play.
Eagle topped the Panthers with 18 with Bell netting 15 and Utley chipping in with five. Kennedy scored three, Hunter Hicks and Dequan Bradley each tallied two and Cody Carlson and Smallwood rounded out the scoring with one apiece.
The Golden Bears were led by Will Pruitt’s 20 points with three more players reaching double figures.
