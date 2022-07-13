Four members of the Portland High School cheer team qualified to represent Varsity Spirit in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Honolulu, Hawaii, from Dec. 4-9.
Team members are Riley Walker, Keylee Newsome, Jada Wilson and Taylor DePriest. Varsity Spirit makes apparel for cheerleaders, dance teams and bands.
Cheerleaders and dancers who are invited to perform in the parade are part of a select group of All-Americans identified at Varsity Spirit summer camps across the country. All-Americans are based on superior cheerleading or dance skills as well as leadership skills at camps operated by Universal Cheerleaders Association, Universal Dance Association, National Cheerleaders Association, National Dance Alliance, United Spirit Association or Urban Cheerleading Experience.
Only the top 12% of the cheerleaders and dancers from Varsity Spirit camps earn the chance to participate in a performance of this caliber.
