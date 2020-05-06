Seniors at Portland High School were supposed to have graduated on May 16 in a ceremony to be held at Long Hollow Baptist Church in Hendersonville.
However, with the coronavirus pandemic causing so many events to be postponed our outright cancelled, the PHS graduation is now rescheduled for June 27 at the church.
In delaying graduation for five weeks as part of cancelling the remainder of the spring semester, the senior class of 2020 at Portland High School lost a great number of traditional activities — such as the senior walk and the senior breakfast among other events.
But there will still be an event for the Portland High School seniors on May 16 to help parents, students and teachers to celebrate their accomplishments. A parade with seniors in their own vehicles and dressed in caps and gowns (or military uniforms in some cases) will be held in their honor, beginning at 10 a.m. from the high school.
All seniors should be at the PHS parking lot by 9:15 a.m. that day to line up for the parade.
The parade route will proceed down College Street, turn right onto Highway 109 at the light. It will then move down to the main intersection in town at Highway 109 and Highway 52. From there, it will turn right onto Highway 52 and proceed to Searcy Lane. A right-hand turn will be made onto Searcy Lane, and then a left-hand turn back into the back parking lot of Portland High School.
No seniors will be allowed to share a ride and must be individually in their own vehicle.
As for spectators lining the route, social distancing rules will be observed. All those wishing to watch the parade are asked not to park their cars on business or resident’s property without their permission. Those businesses that allow for parking in their business would appreciate your patronage.
The police department cannot block off all the roads, but is graciously providing as many amenities as it can. Patrons are asked to please observe all instructions from law enforcement and volunteers while attending the parade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.