Three sections of the Portland High School (PHS) bleachers at Memorial Field failed to pass a safety inspection last week and were off-limits for the opening game against White House on Aug. 18.
After the collapse of Beech High School’s stands in Gallatin on Aug. 14, officials at Sumner County Schools immediately ordered structural inspections of every stadium in the district. Bleachers at the three schools of Beech, Hendersonville, and Portland did not pass muster.
In a letter to the The Portland Leader, SCS Superintendent Scott Langford wrote, “Our highest priority is to make sure our students, families, and community members are safe. I love the Portland vs. White House rivalry deeply, and I hate that we will not have full seating capacity for our fans. At the same time, we must take every precaution to be safe. We will work together with the Portland community to ensure that the football stadium reflects the excellence of the Portland community. I am very appreciative of the way Dr. Woods, Mr. Smart, and Coach Hicks worked together to share with the Portland community the changes for Friday night.”
Langford reported to the school board that based on preliminary feedback from the structural engineer, school officials will close the home section of bleachers at Beech High School for the remainder of the season as well as the visitor bleachers at Hendersonville High School.
He added, “It is also necessary to close three sections of the Portland High School home side bleachers.”
PHS Athletic Director Brandon Smart said the main report from the inspector will be released next week, but that the concrete sections of the home bleachers at Memorial Field have been deemed unusable. “I would not expect these bleachers to be repaired during this 2023 season, but we’ll work to create accommodations,” he said.
On Thursday, Portland’s Quarterback Club reached out to the fans through a social media statement, which included a map. The statement read, “Thank you all for being patient during this time. As of now, until further notice, the concrete portion of the home side bleachers at Memorial Stadium has been deemed unusable by a 3rd party company. Tomorrow night’s game will be played against White House with the home bleachers now being next to the train tracks. White House fans can still sit in the section of bleachers on the map below. Standing room only for Portland fans will be in the North endzone and in the south endzone for White House. We encourage all fans to bring folding chairs if they desire. On the map below, Portland fans will be in the purple section and White House fans will be in the blue. The red section is not usable.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.