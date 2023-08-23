Three sections of the Portland High School (PHS) bleachers at Memorial Field failed to pass a safety inspection last week and were off-limits for the opening game against White House on Aug. 18.

After the collapse of Beech High School’s stands in Gallatin on Aug. 14, officials at Sumner County Schools immediately ordered structural inspections of every stadium in the district. Bleachers at the three schools of Beech, Hendersonville, and Portland did not pass muster.

