When students returned to Portland High School this fall, they were greeted with a colorful new library, complete with movable seating, charging stations and an array of iMacs.
The Portland Chamber of Commerce helped the high school celebrate that redesign, which had been a long-term goal for principal David Woods, with a ribbon cutting held Friday, Sept. 27.
"Our library is the heartbeat of the school, and last year I learned we were finally going to be able to renovate it," Woods said. "PHS was built in 1998, so you've got a lot of solid white oak furniture with grays and blues on the wall, and that's about it. We wanted it to be more interactive, lively and fun for the kids."
PHS librarians Susan Creek and Michelle Gilliam have spotted the difference, noting that students have responded well to the new look.
"The most important thing was how the kids would react, and they've loved it," Gilliam said. "You never know how many of them will be in the library each day, but in the mornings we can have anywhere from 50 to 80."
Students visit the library for several reasons, whether to study for a test or a research paper, attend a book club meeting or just to relax in a less crowded space during lunchtime. That variety was one reason Woods made it a point to invest in the space this year.
"Our sports facilities are in really good shape, and we wanted to get the most bang for our buck by investing in something all the kids could use," he said. "I knew it would be a hit when I brought my 12-year-old out and he looked at the floors and said, 'Dad, this looks just like Tetris 99.'"
Sumner County Director of Schools Del Phillips and the Sumner County Board of Education approved the funding for the project, and work began over the summer (some pieces of furniture are set to arrive in the fall, but the renovations are essentially completed).
"We want to say a huge thank you to Mr. Woods, Dr. Phillips and the board of education for backing this project," Creek said. "Mr. Woods has always been a huge supporter of the library, and we're very grateful."
Over the first nine weeks of school, Creek has also noticed several new faces in the library from day to day and credits the renovations for encouraging students to visit.
"It's business as usual, but the surroundings are different and more inviting," she said. "We've seen some kids we call usuals bring in their friends who aren't, and a lot of them have started coming back to the library. We hope they'll see how much there is to do here, and that they'll pick up a book while they're at it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.