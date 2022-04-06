About 70 years of combined law enforcement experience between two candidates is in play in the Sumner County sheriff’s race.
Incumbent Sumner County Sheriff Roy “Sonny” Weatherford and challenger Keith Bean on March 31 briefly addressed a political forum crowd at Portland City Hall ahead of the May 3 primary. Weatherford has 36 years of law enforcement experience and Bean 34.
Each candidate had three minutes to address the crowd.
Weatherford talked about his training, which he pegged at more than 4,600 hours, and the introduction of more training for his staff during his 11 years in office.
“We have more technology (in the office) than we’ve ever had before,” he said. “We’ve had more training than ever before. Our training is more than just our required training.
“We have advanced training and expert levels of courses taught by renowned instructors.”
Weatherford credits the training and technology in part to an increase of “75% of cases being closed because of their knowledge.”
School safety is a priority, he said. “When I started the office, we had seven” school resource officers, he said. Now there are 41, and six openings, he said, should be filled in the near future.
“They serve as mentors, educators and guardians,” Weatherford said.
Bean has served with the Hendersonville Police Department and the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office. He retired in 2020, he said, to focus on the sheriff’s election.
He touted the Internal Affairs Division, which he said he created in 2006 under former Sheriff Bob Barker, along with the drug take-back and background checks programs.
The sheriff has more responsibilities than just enforcing the law, he said, referring to providing bailiffs to the courts along with overall security there, running the jail
Also, he said, there’s the processing and serving of warrants.
“You’ll see (at his website, beanforsheriff.com) that I address all four of those areas and not just law enforcement,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.