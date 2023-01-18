Portland Police Chief Jason Williams updated the city council last week on police business, stating that the department was finishing up a three-year cycle provided by the Tennessee Law Enforcement Accreditation (TLEA) to complete the accreditation process, which involved achieving compliance in 164 categories. Williams said Portland’s policies are currently being reviewed, and that he was very proud of the work the department has done to achieve accreditation.
“As soon as this one is finished, the next one begins,” said Williams. “But the first one is always the hardest because you’re setting everything up, and we’re almost finished.”
