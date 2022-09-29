When Portland Police Chief Jason Williams assumed his role in 2020, one of his goals was to assess the department and its needs.

Growth in the city spurred his plan to reorganize the department into four divisions, and combined with the planned renovation of the department’s headquarters should put PPD in a position to grow along with the city.

