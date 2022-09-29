When Portland Police Chief Jason Williams assumed his role in 2020, one of his goals was to assess the department and its needs.
Growth in the city spurred his plan to reorganize the department into four divisions, and combined with the planned renovation of the department’s headquarters should put PPD in a position to grow along with the city.
The department now has four divisions, a change that organizes personnel under a command structure that clearly establishes law enforcement personnel’s roles.
The divisions are patrol, criminal investigation, administration and community affairs. Before the restructuring, there were two divisions — patrol and investigation.
“We realized we were growing, the city is growing, the police department is growing and we need to plan for the future,” Williams said. “We split into four divisions. What that did was make more clear-cut responsibilities for the people who run the divisions.”
There is no assistant police chief. Each division has a commander, and each division reports to the chief.
“The plan moving forward is as we grow, some of those divisions are small now, but it’s a framework for the future,” Williams said. “This is a framework we can utilize long after I am gone.”
A significant change is the creation of a flex unit, which will work in part to assist investigators. These officers, moved over from the patrol division, will be a uniformed wing of the criminal investigation unit.
They will, for example, accompany investigators serving warrants, etc.
“Lots of times, they need a uniform presence ... ,” Williams said. “We have to make it clear we’re the police. As it stands right now, we have to pull from the patrol division to do that.
“We haven’t actually assigned people to this yet. They’ll learn some of that on the fly (detective skills), but their job description will be different than that of a detective. These guys will be here in Portland all the time.
“They’ll be out here trying to clean the streets up, not that they’re that dirty, but we have the same problems everybody else does.”
Division commanders are: Lt. Ricky Ellis, Administrative Division; Lt. Toby, Sabie, Patrol Division; Lt. Det. Jason Arnold, Criminal Investigations Division; and Lt. Chris Arthur, Community Affairs Division.
