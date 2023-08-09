On July 26, 2023, at approximately 9:15 p.m., deputies and detectives with the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office responded to a person with an apparent gunshot wound.
The wounded individual appeared to have driven himself to an acquaintance’s residence on Campbell Hollow Road in the Bethpage area. Once the injured individual was identified, deputies went to the wounded person’s home on Rock Bridge Road to see if there were other individuals needing medical care. None were located. However, deputies did locate evidence in the vicinity of this home that indicated that this may be the location of the original shooting incident.
