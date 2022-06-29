Jon Branham, 27, of Portland was arrested June 13 on a charge of driving on a suspended license. Court date July 29 in General Sessions.
Marcus Duffer, 31, of Westmoreland was arrested June 13 on a charge of harassment.
Michael Johnson, 41, of Portland was arrested June 13 on charges of driving on a revoked license, reckless driving, financial responsibility and on a Sumner County warrant. Court date July 22 in General Sessions.
Amber Ray, 37, of Portland was arrested June 14 on charges of driving on a suspended license and light law. Court date July 22 in General Sessions.
Kenneth Hulsey, 40, of Springfield was arrested June 16 on charges of domestic assault, DUI 5th, implied consent, driving on revoked license and financial responsibility. Court date July 6 in General Sessions.
James Lee, 31, of Portland was arrested June 16 on charges of simple possession of Schedule II, drug paraphernalia and public intoxication. Court date July 26 in General Sessions.
Alfredo Lopez Jr., 25, of Portland was arrested June 16 on a charge of domestic assault. Court date July 6 in General Sessions.
Juana Andres, 23, of Bowling Green, Ky., was arrested June 17 on a Sumner County warrant.
Eli Amaya, 33, of Portland was arrested June 19 on charges of driving without a license, child restraint and registration law. Court date July 22 in General Sessions.
William Rodriguez, 36, of Portland was arrested June 19 on a charge of driving on a suspended license. Court date July 22 in General Sessions.
Shannon Hanson, 51, of Portland was arrested June 21 on a charge of domestic assault. Court date July 6 in General Sessions.
James Hanson, 52, of Portland was arrested June 21 on a charge of domestic assault. Court date July 6 in General Sessions.
Regina Kirk, 35, of Portland was arrested June 21 on a charge of vandalism and a warrant out of Cheatham County. Court date July 11 in General Sessions.
Trevontay Williams, 22, of Madison was arrested June 23 on charges of simple possession of Schedule VI, speeding, light law and financial responsibility. Court date July 26 in General Sessions.
Jacob Clemons, 22, of Portland was arrested June 24 on charges of open container and prohibited acts with alcohol. Court date July 25 in General Sessions.
