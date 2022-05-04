Arrest Reports 4/23-Morning of 4/29
Maximilian Martin, 25, of Hermitage was arrested April 23 for a warrant out of Wilson County.
Yvonne Fields, 46, of Gallatin was arrested April 24 on a charge of driving on a suspended license and speeding. Court date is May 27 in General Sessions Court.
Lacy Keith, 33, of Portland was arrested April 24 on a charge of domestic assault. Court date is May 11 in General Sessions.
Tonisha Spears, 31, of Franklin, Ky., was arrested April 24 on a charge of domestic assault. Court date is May 4 in General Sessions.
Leroy Matthews, 37, of Nashville faces April 24 charges of DUI/implied consent/simple possession Sch VI/possession of a firearm while under the influence/window tint/warrant. Court date is Aug. 9 in General Sessions.
Billy Summers, 32, of White House was arrested April 25 on charges of simple possession of meth and Sch. VI/drug paraphernalia/window tint. Court date is July 25 in General Sessions.
Robert Andrews, 48, of Portland, was arrested April 25 on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Court date is May 23 in General Sessions.
Joseph Barrett, 59, of Portland was arrested April 26 on a charge of violation of order of protection/warrant-Sumner County. Court date is May 11 in General Sessions.
Chelsea Perez, 32, of Portland was arrested April 27 on charges of driving without a license/hands free law. Court date is June 10 in General Sessions.
DeAndre Porter, 29, of Portland was arrested April 28 on charges of driving on a revoked license/window tint/warrant-Davidson County. Court date is June 10 in General Sessions.
Jimmy Patterson, 57, of Nashville was arrested April 29 on a charge of driving on a revoked license. Court date is June 24 in General Sessions.
Tabitha Kestner, 38, of Portland was arrested April 28 on a charge of domestic assault. Court date is May 11 in General Sessions.
Johnny Jenkins, 42, of Portland was arrested April 28 on a charge of domestic assault. Court date is May 11 in General Sessions.
Joseph Leftwich, 41, of Springfield was arrested April 28 on charges of driving on a suspended license and no insurance. Court date is June 24 in General Sessions.
Steven Hatchett, 32, of Minneapolis, Minn., was arrested April 29 on a charge of simple possession of meth/fentanyl. Court date is July 25 in General Sessions.
Kossi Elisee Lucky Kagni, 19, of Forest Lake, Minn., was arrested April 29 on a charge of simple possession of marijuana. Court date is July 25 in General Sessions.
Etonam Janai Yawo Kagni, 23, of Forest Lake, Minn., was arrested April 29 on a charge of simple possession of marijuana. Court date is July 25 in General Sessions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.