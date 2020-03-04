Portland Police are looking for anyone with an information regarding a burglary involving two suspects that took place around 11 a.m. on Feb. 25 on Highway 109 in the parking lot of Xtreme Fitness and Ace Hardware.
A female driver and a male passenger in a 2020 GMC Acadia were parked in the parking lot, according to surveillance video, and the male kept getting in and out of the car attempting to break into a nearby parked vehicle where there was a woman’s purse inside.
“It happened right there in broad daylight,” Portland Police Department detective Jason Arnold said. “It was around. 11 a.m. and took about 20 minutes for them to finally get into it and get the purse.”
The male suspect finally ended up breaking the window out of the victim’s car in order to steal the purse.
“It looked like they had some type of slim jim or screwdriver or some such item, trying to open the door and then they popped window. It ended up shattering the window, and the suspect then reached up and grabbed the purse and off they went,” Arnold said.
Thus far, no suspects have been arrested or identified as persons of interest in the case. The license plate of the Acadia was just out of view of the surveillance camera and could not be made out.
The case is unusual in that traffic and customers were driving and passing by and the man kept going back into the Acadia and then getting back out to attempt to get into the car again.
The suspects made off with about $40 in cash and several credit cards, which the victim immediately cancelled.
Anyone with any information on the case is asked to call the Portland Police Department at 615-325-3434, ext. 762.
