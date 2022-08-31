Arrest Reports: 8/19 through morning of 8/26
Allery Phelps, 42, of Antioch was arrested Aug. 19 on charges of driving on a revoked license and light law. Court date Oct. 14 in General Sessions.
Allery Phelps, 42, of Antioch was arrested Aug. 19 on charges of driving on a revoked license and light law. Court date Oct. 14 in General Sessions.
Kevin Rogers, 28, of Portland was arrested Aug. 20 on charges of domestic assault, theft under $1,000 and interference with emergency calls.
Jorge Mejia Avila, 41 of Portland was arrested Aug. 20 on charges of driving without a license and speeding. Court date Oct. 14 in General Sessions.
Bobby Hughes, 27, of Louisville, Ky., was arrested Aug. 20 on charges of resale of Sch VI, drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony. Court date Sept. 27 in General Sessions.
Ladereka Bell, 27, of Louisville was arrested Aug. 20 on charges of driving without a license and speeding. Court date Oct. 14 in General Sessions.
Diego Miguel, 23, of Knoxville was arrested Aug. 21 on charges of DUI first, driving without a license and hands free. Court date Nov. 22 in General Sessions.
Helen Likens, 54, of Portland was arrested Aug. 21 on charges of driving on a revoked license, unregistered vehicle and financial responsibility. Court date Oct. 14 in General Sessions.
Leeatrice Thompson, 27, of Murfreesboro was arrested Aug. 22 on charges of DUI first, open container, simple possession Sch VI, possession of legend drugs and financial responsibility. Court date Dec. 13 in General Sessions.
Zarah Womack, 31, of Murfreesboro was arrested Aug. 22 on a charge of public intoxication. Court date Sept. 12 in General Sessions.
Gregory Eidson, 53, of Portland was arrested Aug. 22 on charges of driving on a suspended license and light law. Court date Sept. 30 in General Sessions.
Carrie Frye, 18, of Portland was arrested Aug. 23 on charges of public intoxication and resisting arrest. Court date Sept. 12 in General Sessions.
Edgar Brooks Jr., 57, of Portland was arrested Aug. 23 on charges of driving on a suspended license, financial responsibility and unregistered vehicle. Court date Oct. 14 in General Sessions.
Maria Jose, 27, of Portland was arrested Aug. 23 on a charge of driving without a license. Court date Sept. 23 in General Sessions.
Jairo Mendoza, 30, of Indianapolis, Ind., was arrested Aug. 23 on a charge of driving without a license. Court date Sept. 9 in General Sessions.
Jose Arias Guardado, 32, of Nashville was arrested Aug. 24 on charges of driving without a license and window tint. Court date Oct. 14 in General Sessions.
Nathan Clark, 26, of Portland was arrested Aug. 25 on charges of driving on a suspended license and window tint. Court date Oct. 14 in General Sessions.
