Arrest Reports: 9/30 through morning of 10/6
Updated: October 12, 2022 @ 4:11 am
Rick Romohr, 45, of Portland, was arrested Sept. 30 on a warrant out of Robertson County.
Lacey Locke, 41, of Portland, was arrested Oct. 1 on charges of driving on a suspended license, failure to maintain lane and financial responsibility.
Mauricio Pelico, 35, of Lafayette, was arrested Oct. 1 on charges of driving on a suspended license, speeding and financial responsibility.
Jessie Kirkland, 27, of Portland, was arrested Oct. 1 on a charge of domestic assault.
Juan Pu, 29, of Portland, was arrested Oct. 2 on a charge of public intoxication.
Korey Watkins, 29, of Russellville, Ky., was arrested Oct. 3 on charges of driving on a suspended license and financial responsibility.
Deangelo Branham, 31, of Hartsville, was arrested Oct. 4 on a charge of driving on a suspended license.
Tyler Briley, 24, of Portland, was arrested Oct. 5 on charges of simple possession of Sch. VI, drug free school zone, drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and a warrant out of Sumner County.
