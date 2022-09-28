Arrest Reports: 9/9 through morning of 9/23
Daniel Vanatta, 40, of Portland, was arrested Sept. 9 on a charge of aggravated domestic assault.
Michael Yancy, 28, of Portland, was arrested Sept. 9 on charges of driving on a suspended license, light law, registration violation and financial responsibility.
Anthony Vaughn Jr., 30, of Portland, was arrested Sept. 10 on charges of driving on a suspended license and a registration violation.
Brian Johnson, 48, of Portland, was arrested Sept. 10 on a charge of domestic assault.
Miguel Tum Pu, 24, of Portland, was arrested Sept. 10 on a charge of public intoxication.
Richard Fralick, 67, of Portland, was arrested Sept. 11 on charges of driving on a revoked license, financial responsibility and light law.
Jesus Pasucall, 25, of Portland, was arrested Sept. 11 on charges of driving without a license, financial responsibility and light law.
Lucas Hauskins, 40, of Portland, was arrested Sept. 11 on charges of driving on a suspended license and light law.
John Gantt, 62, of Gallatin, was arrested Sept. 12 on a warrant out of Sumner and Robertson counties.
William Redman, 45 and homeless, was arrested Sept. 12 on charges of DUI 2nd, simple possession of meth, unlawful possession of legend drugs without a prescription, fugitive from justice, light law, implied consent, resisting arrest and open container.
Travis Gibbons, 30, of Bethpage, was arrested Sept. 13 n charges of evading arrest on foot and a warrant.
Miguel Tum Pu, 24, of Portland, was arrested Sept. 14 on charges of driving without a license and failure to dim.
Jason Bryan, 41, of Portland, was arrested Sept. 14 on a charge of DUI 1st.
Jose Garcia-Umana, 24, of Bowling Green, Ky., was arrested Sept. 14 on charges of driving without a license, light law and financial responsibility.
Chad Williams, 48, of Portland, was arrested Sept. 13 on charges of driving on a suspended license and window tint.
Richard Perdue Jr., 41, of Portland, was arrested Sept. 15 on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Heather Lago, 47, of Portland, was arrested Sept. 16 on charges of DUI 1st, implied consent and speeding.
Phillip Prochaska, 49, of Portland, was arrested Sept. 17 on a charge of DUI 1st.
William Pack Jr., 51, of Portland, was arrested Sept. 17 on charges of driving on a revoked license and financial responsibility.
Felipe Sebastion, 19, of Portland, was arrested Sept. 18 on charges of driving without a license and speeding.
Fernando Orozco Gomez, 33, of Portland, was arrested Sept. 18 on charges of DUI 1st, implied consent, open container, driving without a license and resisting.
Jovanny Calderon, 29, of Portland, was arrested Sept. 20 on charges of driving without a license, light law and expired registration.
Toni Jacob, 45, of Bowling Green, Ky., was arrested Sept. 21 on charges of public intoxication and resisting.
Tyree Dear, 29, of Loganville Ga., was arrested Sept. 22 on charges of DUI 1st, simple possession Sch. VI and window tint.
