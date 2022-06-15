Portland Police Department arrest reports, June 3 to the morning of June 10.
Edgar Brooks Jr., 57, of Portland was arrested June 3 on a warrant out of Robertson County: expired registration, and financial responsibility; court date July 14 in General Sessions.
Gary Allen, 45, of Nashville was arrested June 3 on charges of driving on a revoked license, registration violation, financial responsibility; court date July 22 in General Sessions.
Deanna Meadows, 19, of Portland was arrested June 4 on charges of driving on a suspended license and expired registration; court date July 22 in General Sessions.
Jose Perpuac, 32, of Gallatin was arrested June 4 on charges of driving on a suspended license, prohibited parking, and financial responsibility; court date July 22 in General Sessions.
Shelia Burnside, 49, of Bowling Green, Ky., was arrested June 4 on charges of driving on a suspended license, financial responsibility and speeding; court date July 22 in General Sessions.
Berence Cansino, 30, of Westmoreland was arrested June 4 on charges of driving without a license and failure to yield; court date July 22 in General Sessions.
Katilyn Price, 29, of Cherokee, N.C., was arrested June 5 on charges of possession of meth for resale and drug paraphernalia; court date July 12 in General Sessions.
Blake Prater, 22, of McMinnville was arrested June 5 on charges of driving on a revoked license and speeding; court date July 22 in General Sessions.
Jonathan Clinard, 32, of Cross Plains was arrested June 6 on a warrant out of Cheatham County.
Ana Canales-Avarenga, 23, of Lilburn, Ga., was arrested June 6 for driving on a suspended license and speeding; court date Aug. 26 in General Sessions.
Christopher Woodard, 34, of Portland was arrested June 6 on charges of shoplifting and public intoxication; court date June 27 in General Sessions.
Jennifer Adair, 39, of Bethpage was arrested June 7 on charges of driving on a suspended license, speeding and financial responsibility; court date July 22 in General Sessions.
Pedro Perez-Gomez, 24, of Springfield was arrested June 8 on a charge of driving on a suspended license; court date July 8 in General Sessions.
William Graves, 20, of Cottontown was arrested June 9 on charges of open container and contributing to the delinquency of a minor; court date July 11 in General Sessions.
Matias Mauro, 21, of Portland was arrested June 9 on a charge of driving without a license; court date July 22 in General Sessions.
