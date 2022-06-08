Charles Howard, 41, of Franklin, Ky., was arrested May 28 on charges of simple possession of Sch VI and window tint. A court date was set for July 12 in General Sessions Court.
Kashka Greene, 44, of Lebanon was arrested May 28 on a charge of simple possession of Sch II. A court date was set for July 12 in General Sessions Court.
Thedia Smith, 42, of Knoxville was arrested May 28 on a charge of simple possession of Sch IV. A court date was set for July 12 in General Sessions Court.
Martell Phillips, 37, of Nashville, was arrested May 31 on charges of simple possession of Sch VI and drug paraphernalia. A court date was set for June 28 in General Sessions Court.
Tyler Rountree, 38, of Portland was arrested May 31 on charges of possession of meth and drug paraphernalia. A court date was set for Aug. 1 in General Sessions Court.
Briania Cohea, 28, of Portland was arrested May 31 on charges of possession of meth and drug paraphernalia. A court date was set for Aug. 1 in General Sessions Court.
Sandra Jones, 52, of Portland, was arrested June 1 on charges of criminal impersonation and a warrant. A court date was set for June 27 in General Sessions Court.
William Ford, 34, of Round Hill, Ky., was arrested June 1 on a charge of possession of meth. A court date was set for Aug. 9 in General Sessions Court.
Courtney Groves, 30, of Portland was arrested June 2 on a charge of being a fugitive from justice.
