Arrest Reports: 8/11 through morning of 8/19
James McNeese, 22, of Portland was arrested Aug. 11 on a charge of statutory rape. Court in General Sessions.
David McEwen, 54, of Portland was arrested Aug. 12 on charges of driving on a suspended license, misuse of registration, financial responsibility and a warrant. Court date is Aug. 26 in General Sessions.
Dominick Brizendine, 18, of Portland was arrested Aug. 13 on charges of driving on a suspended license and financial responsibility. Court date is Sept. 9 in General Sessions.
Dominck Brizendine, 18, of Portland was arrested Aug. 13 on charges of driving on a suspended license, financial responsibility and leaving the scene of an accident. Court date is Sept. 9 in General Sessions.
Noe Rodriquez, 39, of Madison was arrested Aug. 14 on charges of DUI first and driving on a revoked license. Court date is Nov. 22 in General Sessions.
Tyler Hudson, 18, of Portland was arrested Aug. 14 on a charge of simple assault. Court date is Sept. 26 in General Sessions.
Madison Shepherd, 18, of Portland was arrested Aug. 14 on a charge of simple assault. Court date is Sept. 26 in General Sessions.
Maneno Wamsewa, 18, of Bowling Green, Ky., was arrested Aug. 14 on a charge of simple possession Sch VI. Court date is Oct. 10 in General Sessions.
Dakota Lampley, 23, of Hartsville was arrested Aug. 14 on a warrant out of Trousdale County.
Wayne Bishop, 63, of Portland was arrested Aug. 14 on a charge of theft under $1,000. Court date Sept. 26 in General Sessions.
Kevarius Jones, 25, of Springfield was arrested Aug. 15 on a charge of aggravated domestic assault. Court date is Aug. 24 in General Sessions.
Kenneth Fitzgerald Jr., 46, of Portland was arrested Aug. 15 on charges of driving on suspended license, seat belt, financial responsibility and prohibited use of a phone. Court date is Oct. 14 in General Sessions.
Robert Elder, 42, of Goodlettsville was arrested Aug. 15 on charges of driving without a license and window tint. Court date is Oct. 14 in General Sessions.
Benjamin Anzuruni, 31, of Bowling Green was arrested Aug. 15 on charges of driving on a suspended license, display of plate and expired tags. Court date is Oct. 26 in General Sessions.
Jessica Shelton, 50, of Goodlettsville was arrested Aug. 16 on charges of criminal impersonation, simple possession Sch VI and a warrant. Court date is Oct. 11 in General Sessions.
Paul Thompson, 46, of Goodlettsville was arrested Aug. 16 on charges of driving on a revoked license, display of plates and financial responsibility. Court date is Oct. 11 in General Sessions.
Claudia Roberts, 20, of Gallatin was arrested Aug. 16 on a charge of vandalism under $1,000 x 2. Court date is Sept. 26 in General Sessions.
Kenneth Green, 41, of Portland was arrested Aug. 17 on a charge of driving on a suspended license. Court date is Oct. 14 in General Sessions.
Shawn Welsh, 33, of Portland was arrested Aug. 18 on a charge of being a fugitive from justice. Court date is Sept. 14 in General Sessions.
Hailey Brimm, 29, of Portland was arrested Aug. 18 on charges of DUI first, reckless endangerment, child endangerment, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Court date is Dec. 13 in General Sessions.
Robert Honeycutt, 51, of Portland was arrested Aug. 18 on a warrant out of Sumner County.
