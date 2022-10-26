Arrest Reports: 10/14 through morning of 10/21
Timothy Gish, 30, of Gallatin, was arrested Oct. 15 on a warrant out of Sumner County.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Arrest Reports: 10/14 through morning of 10/21
Timothy Gish, 30, of Gallatin, was arrested Oct. 15 on a warrant out of Sumner County.
Gerald Brewer, 67, of Portland, was arrested Oct. 17 on charges of DUI 1st, open container, driving on a revoked license, financial responsibility, display of plates, simple possession of meth, drug paraphernalia and prohibited weapons.
Jennifer Jackson, 42, and homeless, was arrested Oct. 17 on charges of evading arrest, unregistered vehicle, financial responsibility and a warrant out of Metro.
Joseph Gosnell, 31, of Portland, was arrested Oct. 17 on charges of driving on a suspended license, expired registration and financial responsibility.
Jordon Wittenburg, 28, of Portland, was arrested Oct. 18 on charges of driving on a suspended license and speeding.
Amber Brewster, 34, of Castilian Springs, was arrested Oct. 18 on a charge of shoplifting.
David Noe, 34, of Franklin, Ky., was arrested Oct. 19 on charges of DUI 2nd, financial responsibility, driving on a suspended license, due care and seat belt law.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.