POLICE REPORTS
Arrest Reports: 7/22 through morning of 7/29
Bailey Damon, 21, of Portland, was arrested July 22 on a charge of driving on a suspended license. Court date Sept. 9 in General Sessions.
James Hernandez, 23, of Portland was arrested July 22 on charges of driving without a license, seat belt law and financial responsibility. Court date Aug. 12 in General Sessions.
Kaylor Jackson, 30, of Portland was arrested July 24 on charges of DUI 1st and driving on suspended license. Court date Nov. 9 in General Sessions.
Sean Baldwin, 47, of Portland was arrested July 24 on charges of driving on a revoked license and seat belt. Court date Aug. 26 in General Sessions.
Michael Curto, 43, of Mt. Juliet, was arrested July 24 on charges of driving on a revoked license and window tint. Court date Aug. 26 in General Sessions.
Cortesha Porter, 32, of Portland was arrested July 25 on a charge of domestic assault. Court date Aug. 3 in General Sessions.
David McEwen Jr., 54, of Portland was arrested July 26 on charges of driving on a suspended license, misuse of registration and financial responsibility. Court date Aug. 26 in General Sessions.
Jose Mondragon, 31, of Nashville was arrested July 26 on charges of driving without a license and financial responsibility. Court date Sept. 9 in General Sessions.
Kyle Henson, 27, of Franklin, Ky., was arrested July 26 on charges of DUI 1st and smple possession of meth. Court date Nov. 22 in General Sessions.
Heather Simpson, 42, of Portland was arrested July 27 on a charge of driving on a suspended license. Court date Aug. 26 in General Sessions.
Emmanuel Lopez, 34, of Madison, Tenn., was arrested July 27 on a charge of driving on suspended license. Court date Sept. 9 in General Sessions.
July 27th, Susana Baltazar, 26, of Springfield was arrested July 27 on charges of driving without a license and financial responsibility. Court date Aug. 26 in General Sessions.
Kevin Bowers, 36, of Nashville was arrested July 28 on charges of driving on a suspended license and window tint. Court date Sept. 8 in General Sessions.
Julia Clower, 42, of Franklin, Ky., was arrested July 28 on charges of simple possession of meth, financial responsibility, driving on revoked license, driving an unregistered vehicle, seat belt law and warrant. Court date Aug. 9 in General Sessions.
Jordan Belote, 24, of Portland was arrested July 28 on a charge of domestic assault. Court date Aug. 10 in General Sessions.
