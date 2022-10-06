Arrest Reports: 9/22 through morning of 9/30
- Roy Amons, 56, of Portland, was arrested Sept. 22 on charges of DUI 9th, implied consent, driving on a revoked license, open container and disorderly conduct.
- Tony Campbell, 35, of Portland, was arrested Sept. 23 on a warrant out of Sumner County.
- Gary Davis, 60, of Bethpage, was arrested Sept. 24 on a warrant out of Sumner County.
- Weylin Strode, 54, of McMinnville, was arrested Sept. 24 on charges of driving on suspended license, light law and financial responsibility.
- Charles Langston Jr., 48, of Springfield, was arrested Sept. 24 on charges of simple possession Sch III and VI, light law, driving on a revoked license and misuse of registration.
- Crystal Brito, 43, of Portland, was arrested Sept. 24 on charges of driving on a suspended license and failure to maintain lane.
- Juan Tomas, 25, of Portland, was arrested Sept. 24 on charges of driving without a license, improper display and financial responsibility.
- Tori Groves, 31, of Portland, was arrested Sept. 25 on charges of DUI 1st and disorderly conduct.
- Savannah Dillehay, 37, of Portland, was arrested Sept. 25 on charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
- Brian Groves, 42, of Portland, was arrested Sept. 26 on a charge of trespassing.
- Debra Jordan, 52, of Portland, was arrested Sept. 26 on charges of simple assault, interference with 911 calls, resisting arrest, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
- Shelia Patterson, 59, of Portland, was arrested Sept. 27 on charges of driving on a suspended license, speeding and financial responsibility.
- Juan Castro, 26, of Portland, was arrested Sept. 28 on a charge of public intoxication.
- Roy Holman Jr., 41, of Gallatin, was arrested Sept. 29 on a warrant out of Sumner County.
- Gary Humel, 43, of Scottsville, Ky., was arrested Sept. 29 on charges of driving on a suspended license, expired registration, financial responsibility and warrant x 4.
