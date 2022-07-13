Arrest Reports: 7/1 - morning of 7/8
Joshua Herrington, 43, of Gallatin was arrested July 1 on a charge of public intoxication. Court date July 25 in General Sessions.
Jose Trinidad, 56, of Gallatin was arrested July 1 on charges of driving without a license and financial responsibility. Court date Aug. 12 in General Sessions.
Joseph Gosnell, 31, of Portland was arrested July 2 on a charge of public intoxication. Court date July 11 in General Sessions.
Shlaine Wix, 37, of Portland was arrested July 3 on charges of simple possession Sch II and driving on suspended license. Court date Aug. 23 in General Sessions.
Hector Del Toro Zayas, 35, of Portland was arrested July 3 on a charge of aggravated assault. Court date Aug. 10 in General Sessions.
D’Adrian Downey, 29, of Portland was arrested July 4 on a charge of child neglect x3. Court date July 13 in General Sessions.
Jose Acabal Tzunux, 30, of Portland was arrested July 5 on charges of driving on a suspended license and financial responsibility. Court date is Aug. 12 in General Sessions.
Kelly Marentette, 25, of White House was arrested July 6 on charges of simple possession of Sch IV and VI, drug paraphernalia and speeding. Court date Sept. 13 in General Sessions.
Gary Brizendine, 71, of Portland was arrested July 7 on charges of driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane. Court date Sept. 13 in General Sessions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.