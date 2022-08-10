Arrest Reports: 7/29 through morning of 8/5
Grayson Shadowens, 25, of Portland was arrested July 29 on charges of domestic assault and false imprisonment. Court date Aug. 10 in General Sessions.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 81F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: August 10, 2022 @ 3:33 am
Arrest Reports: 7/29 through morning of 8/5
Grayson Shadowens, 25, of Portland was arrested July 29 on charges of domestic assault and false imprisonment. Court date Aug. 10 in General Sessions.
Sierra Teague, 25, of Portland, was arrested July 29 on charges of driving on a suspended license and light law. Court date Oct. 14 in General Sessions.
Tabitha Shelton, 32, of Portland was arrested July 30 on charges of driving on a suspended license, light law and a warrant out of Sumner County. Court date Aug. 26 in General Sessions.
Mario De Leon, 25, of Portland was arrested July 31 on charges of DUI first, driving without a license, failure to maintain lane and open container. Court date Sept. 13 in General Sessions.
Robert Langston, 44, of Portland was arrested July 31 on charges of simple possession of meth and tampering with evidence. Court date Aug. 23 in General Sessions.
Sully Horton, 21, of Portland was arrested July 31 on a charge of domestic assault. Court date Aug. 10 in General Sessions.
Ricky Calvert, 56, of Westmoreland was arrested July 31 on charges of driving on suspended license, expired registration, and financial responsibility. Court date Sept. 9 in General Sessions.
Brian Tate, 43, of Portland was arrested July 31 on charges of DUI, second and due care. Court date Nov. 22 in General Sessions.
Dequan Howse, 33, of Nashville was arrested Aug. 1 on charges of driving on a suspended license, display of plate, expired tags and financial responsibility. Court date Sept. 9 in General Sessions.
Stephan Westmoreland, 34, of Nashville was arrested Aug. 1 on a warrant.
Larry Johnson, 48, of Antioch was arrested Aug. 2 on a warrant out of Sumner County.
James McNeese, 22, of Portland was arrested Aug. 2 on charges of driving without a license, expired registration and financial responsibility. Court date Sept. 9 in General Sessions.
Camrin Lyle, 22, of Portland was arrested Aug. 2 on charges of driving on a revoked license and speeding. Court date Oct. 14 in General Sessions.
John K. Bradley, 25, of Portland was arrested Aug. 3 on charges of DUI first, simple possession of meth and drug paraphernalia. Court date Nov. 22 in General Sessions.
James Creekmore, 42, of Portland was arrested Aug. 4 on charges of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license and light law. Court date Oct. 13 in General Sessions.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.