Arrest Reports: 8/26 through morning of 9/2
Kayla Green, 33, of Portland was arrested Aug. 28 on a charge of aggravated domestic assault. Court date is Sept. 7 in General Sessions.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Arrest Reports: 8/26 through morning of 9/2
Kayla Green, 33, of Portland was arrested Aug. 28 on a charge of aggravated domestic assault. Court date is Sept. 7 in General Sessions.
Joshua Green, 34, of Portland was arrested Aug. 28 on a charge of domestic assault. Court date is Sept. 7 in General Sessions.
Graziela Ayala, 43, of Franklin, Ky., was arrested Aug. 28 on a charge of simple assault. Court date is Sept. 12 in General Sessions.
Brenda Briley, 26, of Greenbrier was arrested Aug. 29 on a charge of tampering with evidence. Court date is Sept. 28 in General Sessions.
Derrick Wilmoth, 29, of Portland was arrested Aug. 29 on charges of criminal trespass, resisting arrest, public intoxication and a warrant out of Sumner County. Court date is Sept. 12 in General Sessions.
Kenneth Payne, 33, of Portland was arrested Aug. 30 on a charge of aggravated domestic assault. Court date is Sept. 14 in General Sessions.
Isabela Bartolome, 29, of Springfield was arrested Aug. 30 on charges of driving without a license and financial responsibility Court date is Oct. 14 in General Sessions.
Robert McKenzie Jr., 35, of Madison was arrested Aug. 31 on charges of false report and a warrant out of Davidson County. Court date is Oct. 12 in General Sessions.
Lanny Choate, 53, of Portland was arrested Aug. 31 on charges of open container and a warrant. Court date is Sept. 26 in General Sessions.
Rachel Skaggs, 31, of Portland was arrested Aug. 31 on a charge of criminal impersonation. Court date is Sept. 26 in General Sessions.
Zou Zhihua, 28, of Lewisburg was arrested Sept. 1 on charges of driving on a suspended license and speeding. Court date is Oct. 14 in General Sessions.
Shone Petty, 49, of Columbia was arrested Sept. 1 on charges of driving on a suspended license and light law. Court date is Nov. 18 in General Sessions.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.