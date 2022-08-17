Arrest Reports: 8/4 through morning of 8/12
Jeremy Smith, 42, of Portland was arrested Aug. 4 on charges of driving on a revoked license and traffic control device. Court date Oct. 14 in General Sessions.
Adrianna Talley, 23, of Portland was arrested Aug. 4 on a charge of driving on a suspended license. Court date Sept. 9 in General Sessions.
Denisha Rhodes, 19, of Gallatin was arrested Aug. 4 on charges of driving on a suspended license and financial responsibility. Court date Sept. 9 in General Sessions.
Johnny Jenkins, 42, of Portland was arrested Aug. 5 on charges of driving on a revoked license, financial responsibility and light law. Court date is Sept. 5 in General Sessions.
Alcendor Davis, 51, of Cross Plains was arrested Aug. 5 on charges of driving on suspended license, light law and financial responsibility. Court date Sept. 9 in General Sessions.
Reta Wilt, 55, of Portland was arrested Aug. 6 on charges of driving on a suspended license and light law. Court date Sept. 9 in General Sessions.
Jesse Bloodworth, 27, of Portland was arrested Aug. 6 on a charge of driving on a suspended license. Court date Sept. 9 in General Sessions.
Leah Heron, 31, of Mt. Juliet was arrested Aug. 7 on charges of driving on a suspended license, window tint, expired tags and financial responsibility. Court date Sept. 9 in General Sessions.
Rosa Reyes Diaz, 23, of Nashville was arrested Aug. 7 on charges of driving without a license and window tint. Court date Sept. 9 in General Sessions.
Bradley Donnell, 30, of Evansville, Ind., was arrested Aug. 7 on charges of driving on a suspended license and light law. Court date Sept. 23 in General Sessions.
Jesus Gonzales, 49, of Nashville was arrested Aug. 7 on charges of simple possession of Sch VI, drug paraphernalia and window tint. Court date Sept. 13 in General Sessions.
Brandy Lyle, 38, of Portland was arrested Aug. 8 on charges of driving on a revoked license, display of plates and financial responsibility. Court date Sept. 9 in General Sessions.
Jose Ramirez Vargas, 23, of Bowling Green, Ky., was arrested Aug. 8 on charges of driving without a license, speeding and financial responsibility. Court date Oct. 14 in General Sessions.
Kyle Jennings, 34, of Portland was arrested Aug. 9 on charges of public intoxication and resisting arrest. Court date Aug. 22 in General Sessions.
Dominick Brizendine, 18, of Hermitage was arrested Aug. 9 on a charge of vandalism under $1,000. Court date Sept. 26 in General Sessions.
Nathan Chandler, 41, of Portland was arrested Aug. 10 on charges of driving without a license and display of plates. Court date Oct. 14 in General Sessions.
Antonio Boyce, 42, of Nashville was arrested Aug. 10 on charges of driving on a revoked license, window tint and a warrant out of Davidson County. Court date Oct. 14 in General Sessions.
Ontario Davis, 46, of Nashville was arrested Aug. 11 on charges of driving on a revoked license and window tint. Court date Oct. 14 in General Sessions.
Brandon Watson, 35, of Gallatin was arrested Aug. 11 on charges of driving on a suspended license and window tint. Court date Oct. 14 in General Sessions.
Jennifer Tucker, 40, of Greenbrier was arrested Aug. 11 on a warrant out of Robertson County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.