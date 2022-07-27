Arrest Reports: 7/8 through morning of 7/22
Damien Barr, 30, of Hartsville was arrested July 8 on a charge of custodial interference.
Roman Gonzalez-Donarte, 34, of Antioch was arrested July 8 on charges of driving on suspended license, unlawful removal of registration and financial responsibility. Court date Aug. 23 in General Sessions.
Arijana Dujic, 26, of Bowling Green, Ky., was arrested July 8 on charges of driving on a suspended license and speeding. Court date Aug. 12 in General Sessions.
Christopher Kolinski, 30, of Portland was arrested July 9 on a warrant out of Sumner County.
Kevin Bowers, 36, of Nashville was arrested July 9 on charges of driving on a suspended license, window tint and a warrant. Court date Sept. 16 in General Sessions.
James Adkins, 31, of Cottontown was arrested July 9 on charges of burglary, vandalism and theft. Court date Sept. 14 in General Sessions.
Penne Driver, 67, of Franklin, Ky., was arrested July 10 on a charge of violation of order of protection. Court date July 27 in General Sessions.
Juan Licea Briones, 35, of Nashville was arrested July 10 on charges of driving without a license, speeding, expired registration and financial responsibility. Court date Aug. 12 in General Sessions.
Jacob Peterson, 30, of Portland was arrested July 11 on charges of driving on suspended license and financial responsibility. Court date Aug. 12 in General Sessions.
Ty Ash, 18, of Springfield was arrested July 12 on charges of simple possession Sch VI, drug paraphernalia, light law and financial responsibility. Court date Aug. 23 in General Sessions.
Shukla Pulin, 24, of Commerce, Ga., was arrested July 13 on charges of DUI 1st and speeding. Court date Oct. 11 in General Sessions.
Dominique Burdine, 24, of Dallas was arrested July 13 on charges of criminal simulation and attempted theft over $10,000. Court date Aug. 10 in General Sessions.
Latoya Kimbro, 37, of Lebanon was arrested July 13 on charges of driving on a suspended license and expired registration. Court date Aug. 12 in General Sessions.
Derek Johannessen, 39, of White House was arrested July 13 on charges of driving on a suspended license, registration violation, financial responsibility and a warrant out of Robertson County. Court date Aug. 12 in General Sessions.
Davian Threatt, 29, of Nashville, was arrested July 14 on a charge of driving on a suspended license. Court date Sept. 9 in General Sessions.
David Roberson, 19, of Columbia was arrested July 14 on a charge of driving without a license. Court date Aug. 26 in General Sessions.
Travis Gibbons, 30, of Bethpage was arrested July 14 on warrant x2.
Brandie Dobson, 37, of Portland was arrested July 14 on a charge of driving on a revoked license. Court date Aug. 12 in General Sessions.
Jeremy Salvador-Zuniga, 21, of Portland was arrested July 14 on charges of driving on a revoked license and speeding. Court date Aug. 12 in General Sessions.
Joseph Myles Jr., 30, of Gallatin was arrested July 15 on charges of driving on a suspended license, speeding and child restraint. Court date Aug. 26 in General Sessions.
Miguel Martinez-Perez, 25, of Greenbrier was arrested July 16 on charges of DUI 1st, light law, unregistered vehicle, financial responsibility and driving without a license. Court date Oct. 11 in General Sessions.
Peter Renkel, 58, of Carrollton, Ky., was arrested July 16 on a charge of public intoxication. Court date Aug. 8 in General Sessions.
Nicole Adams, 33, of Westmoreland was arrested July 16 on charges of driving on a suspended license, expired registration and financial responsibility. Court date Aug. 26 in General Sessions.
Dalton Fries, 23, of Gallatin was arrested July 16 on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and due care. Court date Aug. 23 in General Sessions.
Ivan Jimenez Mineo, 38, of Portland was arrested July 17 on charges of driving without a license and improper display. Court date Aug. 26 in General Sessions.
Andrew Davis, 39, of Portland was arrested July 17 on charges of driving on a suspended license, financial responsibility and speeding. Court date Aug. 26 in General Sessions.
Latoya Burrus, 41, of Henderson, Ky., was arrested July 18 on charges of DUI 1st, implied consent and failure to yield. Court date Oct. 11 in General Sessions.
Wayne Patterson, 48, of Cottontown was arrested July 18 on charges of driving on a suspended license and seat belt. Court date Aug. 12 in General Sessions.
Kathy Brandon, 49, of Hermitage was arrested July 18 on charges of driving without a license, light law and financial responsibility. Court date Aug. 26 in General Sessions.
William Anderson, 37, of Portland was arrested July 18 on a charge of domestic assault. Court date Aug. 24 in General Sessions. Anderson also faces charges of aggravated assault on officer x6, resisting arrest and evading arrest.
Tony Hood, 51, of Portland was arrested July 19 on a charge of being a fugitive from justice.
Brenda Bradford, 61, of Portland was arrested July 19 on a charge of domestic assault. Court date July 27 in General Sessions.
Eric Brooks, 37, of Portland was arrested July 19 on charges of driving without a license and speeding. Court date Aug. 12 in General Sessions.
Jared Steward, 25, of Portland was arrested July 19 on charges of simple possession Sch VI and expired tags. Court date Aug. 23 in General Sessions.
Brittney Stewart, 31, of Portland was arrested July 19 on charges of driving on a suspended license, financial responsibility and light law. Court date Aug. 12 in General Sessions.
Oscar Daniel Jalapa Veracruz, 35, of Bethpage was arrested July 21 on charges of driving without a license and speeding. Court date Sept. 26 in General Sessions.
Nathan Chandler, 41, of Portland was arrested July 21 on a charge of domestic assault. Court date Aug. 3 in General Sessions.
Jamica Turner, 35, of Portland was arrested July 21 on a charge of domestic assault. Court date Aug. 3 in General Sessions.
Wilmer Perez, 20, of Portland was arrested July 21 on a warrant out of Gallatin.
