Arrest Reports: 8/26 through morning of 9/2
Mireya Calderon, 36, of Manchester, was arrested Sept. 3 on charges of driving without a license and window tint. Court date is Oct. 14 in General Sessions.
Aundrenett Cartmell, 32, of Madison was arrested Sept. 3 on charges of simple possession of SCH II and VI, drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence and a warrant. Court date is Nov. 11 in General Sessions.
Erskin Carpenter, 42, of Nashville was arrested Sept. 3 on charges of DUI first, drug paraphernalia, open container, window tint and driving on a suspended license. Court date is Nov. 11 in General Sessions.
Pedro Alonzo, 25, of Clarksville was arrested Sept. 5 on charges of driving without a license and window tint. Court date is Oct. 14 in General Sessions.
Brian Groves, 42, of Portland was arrested Sept. 5 on a charge of domestic assault. Court date is Sept. 14 in General Sessions.
Jeffrey Preston, 60, of Portland was arrested Sept. 5 on a charge of aggravated assault. Court date is Oct. 12 in General Sessions.
Christina Williams, 25, of Westmoreland was arrested Sept. 5 on charges of driving on a suspended license, light law, improper turn and financial responsibility. Court date is Oct. 14 in General Sessions.
Robert Hastings, 24, of Portland was arrested Sept. 6 on a charge of aggravated domestic assault. Court date Sept. 14 in General Sessions.
Derek Shelby, 30, of Portland was arrested Sept. 6 on a charge of driving on a suspended license. Court date is Oct. 14 in General Sessions.
Edgar Brooks Jr., 57, of Portland was arrested Sept. 7 on charges of driving on a suspended license, financial responsibility and unregistered vehicle. Court date is Oct. 14 in General Sessions.
Andrew Marchitto, 54, of Portland was arrested Sept. 7 on charges of driving on a revoked license, expired tags, altered tags, criminal impersonation and financial responsibility. Court date is Nov. 9 in General Sessions.
Terry Gardner, 53, of Gallatin was arrested Sept. 9 on charges of DUI first, implied consent and open container. Court date is Dec. 13 in General Sessions.
