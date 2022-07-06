Robert Geary, 61, of
Portland, was arrested June
24 on a charge of driving on
a suspended license. Court
date August 12 in General Sessions.
Hailey Brimm, 29, of
Portland was arrested on
June 25 on a charge of simple assault. Court date July 25 in General Sessions.
Paul Rodriguez, 46, of Nashville was arrested June 26 on a charge of driving on
a suspended license. Court
date July 22 in General Sessions.
Amabilia Martinez-Tavera,
56, of La Vergne was arrested June 29 on a charge of driving on a suspended license. Court date August 26 in General Sessions.
Heath Warden, 46, of Lafayette was arrested
June 30 on charges of DUI
1st and implied consent.
Court date November 22 in General Sessions.
Daniel Dixon, 48, of Bowling Green, KY., was arrested July 1 on charges of driving on a suspended license and light law. Court date August 12 in General Sessions.
