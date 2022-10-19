Arrest Reports: 10/5 through morning of 10/14
Brent Briley, 32, of Portland, was arrested Oct. 5 on charges of fraudulent use of a debit card and theft under $1,000.
Arrest Reports: 10/5 through morning of 10/14
Dakota Leffler, 24, of Portland, was arrested Oct. 6 on a charge of domestic assault.
Aaron Covington, 27, of Cross Plains, was arrested Oct. 8 on charges of simple possession of Sch. VI, drug paraphernalia and improper display.
Oslin Rios Gomez, 31, of Nashville, was arrested Oct. 11 on charges of driving without a license and financial responsibility.
Natalie Hatcher, 34, of Portland, was arrested Oct. 13 on a charge of interfering with a 911 call.
Deborah Hatcher, 67, of Nashville, was arrested Oct. 13 on a warrant out of Williamson County.
Ti’ariana Stewart, 24, of Franklin, Ky., was arrested Oct. 13 on charges of simple possession of Sch. VI, drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm while under the influence, DUI 1st, window tint, open container and license to be carried.
Daniel Long, 33, of Portland, was arrested Oct. 13 on charges of driving on a revoked license and window tint.
Brian Blackburn, 41, of Portland, was arrested Oct. 14 on a charge of DUI 1st.
