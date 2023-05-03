If you reside within the city limits and are wanting to conduct any type of outdoor burning, then you must submit a City of Portland Burn Permit E-Form, or you can call the Portland Fire Department at 615-325-5649 to submit your information.
You will then have permission to burn, weather dependent.
The only materials that can be burned are small burn piles of leaves, limbs, and tree debris that are generated from the property on which they are burned. It is prohibited to burn any items that are petroleum based (i.e. but not limited to: plastics, shingles, tires, vinyl siding, carpet, and furniture). The use of gasoline, diesel fuel, oil(s), kerosene, or other ignitable liquids to start or accelerate a fire is not permitted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.