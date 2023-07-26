Portland’s Christian Association for the Relief of Economic Suffering, popularly known as Portland C.A.R.E.S., is back. The open house for the restored facility will take place on Thursday, July 27, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., and the doors will open for business on Monday, July 31.
Now that the journey is nearing its end, Executive Director Penny Martin can view events objectively. This was not the case last Christmas Eve.
“That afternoon at 3:36 p.m. I got a call from the Fire Department telling me I needed to come to work,” Martin recalled. When she arrived at the building, firemen were there to greet her. A sprinkler head had frozen and burst, setting off the sprinkler system and flooding the entire building.
“I had a meltdown, to be honest,” Martin admitted. “I walked in and stepped into ankle-deep water. Nobody was there because the staff takes off Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and the week after Christmas. This year, we also stayed closed on Dec. 23 because of the extreme cold — the big freeze. But our heat was turned on and everything was as secure as always. I never gave it a thought.”
However, as the firemen explained to Martin, enough cold wind blew through the cracks of the glass front doors that it froze the sprinkler head. Thus began an eight-month ordeal of transformation for the Portland C.A.R.E.S. community.
“There were four firemen,” Martin said. “To this day, I don’t know who they were, but they were wonderful to me. I hope they’ll come to the open house so I can thank them in person.”
The destruction was extreme. Insulation was falling out of the ceiling, the shelving was destroyed, merchandise was soaked, and virtually everything was lost. “I contacted my insurance agent on Christmas Eve,” Martin recalled. “And she was amazing, too. I spent most of Christmas Day on the phone with her and with Serve-pro. But there was so much damage around the county due to the freeze that Serve-pro was not able to come for six full days. We had to take our number in line. Our building just sat in water for that time.”
After Serve-pro dried the building out, a question was raised about the floor. “We had to bring in an engineer to determine whether the tile had to be removed,” Martin said. “Finally, they told us there was damage underneath the tiles, and they would have to go. The flooring process took about two-and-a-half months. I decided to never use tiles again. We painted the floors with a special floor paint. We also decided to change the wall color. So now, looking around, it’s like I have a brand-new place. It’s beautiful.”
Martin said support for Portland C.A.R.E.S. has been overwhelming. “We received donations from people who had never donated before,” she said. “We had stories on Channel 2 and Channel 4 News and received calls from people all over. We had calls from Dickson County.”
Martin, the daughter of a minister, gives God credit for the miraculous transformation, and for the timing. “From the start, there was a kindness in the timing,” she said. “We had already completed our Christmas season, and a lot of people do their Christmas shopping here. It would have been so much worse if the freeze and flood had happened a week earlier.”
Portland C.A.R.E.S. works with United Way and 32 other agencies to provide emergency care for Portland residents, and that work continued during the shutdown. “Even though our doors were locked, our phones were still available, and people could call and make appointments. We were able to continue helping people fill out paperwork for the food stamp office and social security and disability applications. We made appointments. We used some of the techniques we learned how to do during the Covid shut-down.”
Martin has been the director of Portland C.A.R.E.S. for 31 years. “I had my 31st anniversary on May 26th. Our thrift store opened on June 1st, 1992. ”
Portland C.A.R.E.S. has three full-time and one part-time employees. “We have an amazing number of volunteers who help us out,” she said. “But insurance is very specific about that, so most of my volunteer staff were not allowed into the building. But on Monday, July 24th, we’ll be accepting donations again, and volunteers are invited to come and help!”
An open house is scheduled for July 27th from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. From 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Mount Pleasant General Baptist Church is providing lunch, and at 11:30 a.m. Mayor Mike Callis and the Chamber of Commerce will perform the official ribbon-cutting.
“The doors will open for business on Monday, the 31st,” said Martin. “I am concerned that we’ll be swamped with customers. I hope people will understand that we’re going to do our best to give service to everyone, but we can’t make up for eight months of closure in one day. We’ll be respectful to the customers, and we know they’ll respect our situation, just like they have this whole time.”
Martin feels the financial situation will ultimately be stable. “We’re not underwater. We’re treading water,” she explained. “We’re down around $250,000 right now, but the insurance hasn’t settled yet. We’ll know more after that happens.”
After the multitude of changes Martin has experienced over the last year, she has no doubts Portland C.A.R.E.S. will open and stay open, continuing to care for Portland’s needs.
Dates to remember:
Monday, July 24th: Donations will be accepted, and volunteers are needed
Thursday, July 27th: Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting (no merchandise sold)
Monday, July 31st: Thrift Store will open for business at 9 a.m.
