PORNWS-01-011-23 Portland CARES

Work has begun on Portland C.A.R.E.S. after a Christmas flooding.

 Photo by Janet Scott

The work to restore Portland C.A.R.E.S. has begun. As of Wednesday, Jan. 4, Servepro trucks could be found at the building site, beginning the drying and cleaning process necessary before rebuilding can begin.

The facility was temporarily shut down due to flooding brought on by a sprinkler head breaking on Christmas Eve, caused by freezing temperatures.

