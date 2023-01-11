The work to restore Portland C.A.R.E.S. has begun. As of Wednesday, Jan. 4, Servepro trucks could be found at the building site, beginning the drying and cleaning process necessary before rebuilding can begin.
The facility was temporarily shut down due to flooding brought on by a sprinkler head breaking on Christmas Eve, caused by freezing temperatures.
Director Penny Martin said that she was notified by the Portland Fire Department at 3:36 p.m. on the afternoon of Dec. 24, informing her of an emergency at the store. “When I got there,” said Martin, “the whole front of the building was completely iced over, including the doors. When we were able to get them open, there was at least a foot of water. Most everything was wet, and almost everything will have to be destroyed.”
Martin immediately contacted her insurance carrier and scheduled Servpro, which put her on a waiting list. “Servpro got to us as soon as possible,” said Martin. “There were a lot of frozen pipes during Portland’s bitter cold Christmas this year, so we had to go on a waiting list.”
Portland Fire Chief Sam Thornton said that water flow alarms are monitored systems at most facilities and that flooding prompts a fire department response. “We had 10 calls for ruptured pipes during the cold snap.”
Martin said the Portland community had been very supportive. “I’ve had so many calls from people offering to help, as a matter of fact, we had a lot of people show up on Christmas Day to help us move things out of the water. I also appreciate the fire department,” said Martin. “They came out twice, just to see if they could help.”
Servpro will remove all standing water, dispose of damaged and unsalvageable items, and dry out the area using air movers and dehumidifiers. They will also disinfect the area to prevent mold from developing.
“Servpro tells me the process will take seven to 10 days,” said Martin. “After that, I’ll be saying yes to all those volunteers!” Martin added that she will let the public know when the building will be open and will assemble a crew.
According to Martin, all benevolent services will continue during the shutdown. “People who need these services can call us and we’ll make arrangements to provide them,” she said. “We just won’t be able to do it in our normal building.”
Portland C.A.R.E.S has been in operation since 1992, and Martin has been the director since it began. The organization is a 501(c)(3) and provides, to the maximum extent possible, emergency food, clothing, rent, utilities, and prescription medicine to residents of Portland, Cottontown, Westmoreland, and Bethpage who can demonstrate need and are economically eligible. They also operate a thrift store to help raise funds for benevolence services.
For information, Portland C.A.R.E.S. can be contacted at 615-325-7805.
