PORNWS-07-12-23 PORTLAND CARES

Portland C.A.R.E.S. finishes refurbishing its building. Plans to open are announced.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

The announcements everyone has been waiting for is finally here. Portland C.A.R.E.S., 617 Hwy 52E, Portland, will reopen on Monday, July 31st at 9 a.m. The non-profit will be accepting donations beginning Monday, July 24th at 9 a.m.

The facility was temporarily shut down months ago due to flooding brought on by a sprinkler head breaking on Christmas Eve, caused by freezing temperatures. Work to restore Portland C.A.R.E.S. began in January when Servepro trucks could be found at the building site beginning the drying and cleaning process necessary before rebuilding could begin.

Janet Scott contributed to the article.

