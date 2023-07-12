The announcements everyone has been waiting for is finally here. Portland C.A.R.E.S., 617 Hwy 52E, Portland, will reopen on Monday, July 31st at 9 a.m. The non-profit will be accepting donations beginning Monday, July 24th at 9 a.m.
The facility was temporarily shut down months ago due to flooding brought on by a sprinkler head breaking on Christmas Eve, caused by freezing temperatures. Work to restore Portland C.A.R.E.S. began in January when Servepro trucks could be found at the building site beginning the drying and cleaning process necessary before rebuilding could begin.
Director Penny Martin said that she was notified by the Portland Fire Department at 3:36 p.m. on the afternoon of Dec. 24, informing her of an emergency at the store. “When I got there,” said Martin, “the whole front of the building was completely iced over, including the doors. When we were able to get them open, there was at least a foot of water. Most everything was wet, and almost everything will have to be destroyed.”
Martin said the Portland community had been very supportive. “I’ve had so many calls from people offering to help, as a matter of fact, we had a lot of people show up on Christmas Day to help us move things out of the water. I also appreciate the fire department,” said Martin. “They came out twice, just to see if they could help.”
No merchandise will be sold opening day. This is just a chance for people to see the finished remodeling. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with a ribbon cutting at 11:30 a.m.
Portland C.A.R.E.S has been in operation since 1992, and Martin has been the director since it began. The organization is a 501©(3) and provides, to the maximum extent possible, emergency food, clothing, rent, utilities, and prescription medicine to residents of Portland, Cottontown, Westmoreland, and Bethpage who can demonstrate need and are economically eligible. They also operate a thrift store to help raise funds for benevolence services. For information, Portland C.A.R.E.S. can be contacted at 615-325-7805.
Janet Scott contributed to the article.
