The Portland Chamber of Commerce has been around for 60 years, and the chamber will have a member-only event June 14 on Main Street in celebration of the milestone.
Those chamber members and the community both stress their appreciation for the work the group does.
Michelle Harbin works closely with the chamber, which consists of President and CEO Sherri Ferguson, Event Coordinator Kristen Daughtry, Marketing Assistant Lacey Eddy and Administrative Assistant Freda Scott.
Harbin said the chamber works with a lot of energy and purpose, which spreads to its members and the community. It’s deeply involved in the workings of the Portland economy through communication, training and hosting events that include Portland businesses’ products and services.
Harbin owns Harbin Hollow. Anything she needs, she said, the chamber is quickly willing to help.
“For me, the chamber has been instrumental in my professional journey, and in my business,” she said. “The chamber is phenomenal at building bridges and connecting the community to its members, so they bring awareness, they help promote, they help foster relationships.
“So I guess for me that’s the biggest things, networking and building community, and this whole idea that we’re better together and shopping local, that’s what the chamber is to me.”
Karen Cole of Hands of Hope says the chamber helps the food bank in many ways. Cole said that’s not always the case in other cities.
“They definitely help us,” she said. “They help promote us. They share our stuff on Facebook, anytime we need anything, we can just ask, we can borrow tents. They’re just there if we need them. We try to support them the same way back. Usually, you don’t have that” much community support in other locales.
“And all I have to do is put out a post or an APB, and (help) shows up,” Cole said. “We’re very blessed around here.”
Networking among businesses is important, Harbin said, and the availability of opportunities via the chamber has been an asset for her and others. Through programs such as Leadership Portland, business owners learn more about the community and its business climate.
Portland Mayor Mike Callis said he appreciates the chamber and its role in the community.
“The Portland Chamber of Commerce has a rich history of promoting and helping our community. From festivals to small business help, they have gone above and beyond over these past six decades,” he said. “The City of Portland is truly blessed to have our chamber, and we look forward to many more years of their great service.”
